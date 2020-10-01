Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used on Both Hands and Surfaces — and Only PEOPLE Readers Can Get a Special Discount

Many brands have pivoted to creating their own disinfecting and sanitizing products during the coronavirus pandemic while a majority of items from popular brands like Clorox and Lysol remain out of stock. From Jessica Alba’s Honest Company disinfectant spray (which is effective against coronavirus) to Crayola’s new hand sanitizer for kids, there are many alternative options on the market to keep yourself and your family safe and clean. More recently, beauty brand NxN has launched sanitizing wipes — and they’re on sale.

In case you’re not familiar with NxN, the brand is usually known for its assortment of natural beauty products. Now, it’s become better known for hand sanitizer on Amazon — its original launch was so popular it sold out three times in just one week.

In addition to the sanitizer, NxN now also offers Disinfecting and Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes. The citrus-scented wipes contain 70 percent ethyl alcohol (which meets the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s hand hygiene recommendations) and come as a pack of three, totaling 240 wipes. They can be used on both your hands and surfaces like plastic, glass, or metal (including electronics like your phone or computer).

While the wipes usually retail for $36, PEOPLE readers can get a 20 percent discount using the code PEOPLE20NXN at checkout. The best part? The wipes are already discounted on Amazon, so combined with our coupon, the total comes down to just $24.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! NxN Disinfecting and Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes, $23.99 with code PEOPLE20NXN (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! NxN Hand Sanitizer, Sweet Vanilla & Golden Honey, 12 oz, Pack of 3, $24.99; amazon.com

Shoppers love that the NxN wipes are small enough to put in a bag or keep at a desk and that they’re “soft and damp” as opposed to being soaked in the disinfecting solution.

If you’re eyeing the wipes, we recommend shopping them quick — they might just sell out like NxN’s hand sanitizer. Plus, our special coupon only lasts until October 10, so you only have a limited time to snag them at a discount.