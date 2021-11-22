In April of 2020 at the height of the COVID pandemic, 17 bodies were found piled on top of one another in a makeshift holding area meant for four bodies

Nursing Home Where 17 Bodies Were Found Is Still Open and Operating Under New Name

A New Jersey nursing home that is under investigation and has a history of violations is still open and operating under a new name.

NBC news reports that 83 residents died from COVID at the facility during the height of the pandemic, when 17 bodies were found stacked on top of each other in a holding area meant for four bodies.

The disturbing conditions promoted the office of New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal to launch a statewide investigation. The owners were also fined $221,115 for being out of compliance with rules and regulations.

However, Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center at Andover based in Sussex County, New Jersey, is still open and under the same ownership. And it continues to be funded by government programs Medicaid and Medicare, NBC News reported. The nursing home was previously named Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center II.

When PEOPLE reached out to the facility, the administrator did not comment.

People exit Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center while wearing masks on April 16, 2020 in Andover, New Jersey Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty

The state attorney general's investigation is ongoing, and focuses on nursing homes where a significant amount of deaths were reported during the pandemic.

"Like the Governor and so many other New Jerseyans, I am deeply troubled by the high number of deaths at certain nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in the state, especially those with below-average track records for health inspections, staffing, and quality of care," Grewal said at the time.