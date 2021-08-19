"If you visit, live or work at a nursing home, you should not be at a high risk of contracting COVID from unvaccinated employees," said President Joe Biden

Biden Says Nursing Home Staff Will Be Required to Receive COVID Vaccine to Keep Federal Funding

Staff at long-term care facilities and nursing homes will be required to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Biden administration announced Wednesday, as part of a plan to increase vaccination rates.

As a condition of participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs, staff at nursing homes across the country will need to get the COVID-19 vaccine, President Joe Biden told reporters, setting a standard nationwide that's meant to protect at-risk residents in the facilities.

The new regulation applies to about 15,000 facilities in the U.S. — about 1.6 million employees and their 1.3 million residents, according to a press release.

"If you visit, live or work at a nursing home, you should not be at a high risk of contracting COVID from unvaccinated employees," said Biden, 78. "While I'm mindful that my authority at the federal government is limited, I'm going to continue to look for ways to keep people safe and increase vaccination rates."

The new regulation is set to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and could take effect as soon as September, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

Carole Johnson, a senior official for the White House COVID-19 Response Team, told CNN, "As we see the spread of Delta [variant] and the threat of COVID cases, it is really especially important that we ensure that those caring for our most vulnerable are vaccinated."

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure echoed in a statement that "keeping nursing home residents and staff safe is our priority."

"The data are clear that higher levels of staff vaccination are linked to fewer outbreaks among residents, many of whom are at an increased risk of infection, hospitalization or death," Brooks-LaSure said. "We will continue to work closely with our partners at the CDC, long-term care associations, unions and other stakeholders to advance policies that keep residents and staff safe. As we advance these new requirements, we'll work with nursing homes to address staff and resident concerns with compassion and by following the science."

A study published last month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlighted how, despite being among the first offered the vaccines and the high-risk nature of the jobs, long-term care facility workers in the U.S. have a considerably low rate of vaccination. The study's authors noted, "Additional efforts to improve LTCF immunization practices, build confidence in COVID-19 vaccines, and promote COVID-19 vaccination are needed."

The Biden administration also announced Wednesday that vaccinated Americans should receive a COVID-19 booster shot eight months after being fully inoculated due to waning immunity, beginning Sept. 20.

Much like the initial vaccine rollout in December 2020, nursing home residents, health care workers and emergency workers are expected to receive the third booster shot first. Next up would be older recipients, then the general U.S. population. People are expected to receive a third shot of the same vaccine they originally got.