Nurse Honors Health Care Heroes with Chandelier Made from Vaccine Vials: 'It Was Healing for Me'

While working eight-hour shifts vaccinating people for COVID, total strangers invited Laura England Weiss to their weddings. They were emotional about how the vaccine would change their lives and grateful to Weiss and the other nurses there to help.

Last February, when mass vaccination clinics were underway in Boulder County, Colorado, Weiss, 61, was part of a team vaccinating up to 1,000 people a day.

The whole experience, from the people waiting in cars for hours, often in cold and snowy weather, to the logistical effort of her colleagues to make it all happen, was uplifting for her. "It was so beautiful and inspiring," says Weiss. They were emotions in stark contrast to how Weiss felt during the summer of 2020 when the number of American deaths to COVID felt unfathomable.

In recognition of those lives lost, Weiss began stringing ten thousand tiny paper flags together. Each flag displayed on a Boulder kiosk represented 20 of the 200,000 lives lost to the virus. "That was very sobering," says Weiss, who had worked as a nurse for 31 years before retiring in 2017. "These lives were more than statistics." Hoping to prevent more loss, Weiss decided to return to nursing last February, where she was inspired by the vaccine clinics to create a new, more hopeful piece of art.

That creation, "Light of Appreciation," was crafted using 271 emptied vaccine vials. From a distance, the light appears like a typical brass chandelier. A closer look reveals the mainly Moderna bottles connected to red beads and crystals. "I wanted to shine a light on what nurses had done and what they continue to do," says Weiss.

As she was giving out COVID shots and the bottles piled up, Weiss thought they were too beautiful to be thrown away. She found an old chandelier base online, and her idea evolved. "It was healing for me thinking about what each vial represented— potentially saving people from a lonely death," she says. "Making this piece felt so much better— like, wow, look at what we've done."

When Boulder County Health posted a photo of the completed chandelier this fall, it went viral on Facebook, reaching over 9 million and generating more than 28,000 comments, sparking positive and adverse reactions.