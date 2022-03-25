Nurse Found Guilty on 2 Charges, Including Criminally Negligent Homicide, in 2017 Medication Error Death

Former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse RaDonda Vaught will be sentenced on May 13

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse, has been found guilty on two charges in the death of 75-year-old patient Charlene Murphey, whom she administered the wrong medication to in December 2017.

A Nashville jury on Friday found Vaught, 38, guilty of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult, according to News Channel 5 Nashville. Vaught was facing a charge of reckless homicide, but the jury found her guilty on a lesser charge, per the outlet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"RaDonda Vaught acted recklessly, and Charlene Murphey died as a result of that. RaDonda Vaught had a duty of care to Charlene Murphey and RaDonda Vaught neglected that. ... The immutable fact of this case is that Charlene Murphey is dead because RaDonda Vaught couldn't pay attention to what she was doing," Assistant District Attorney Chadwick Jackson told the jury in closing arguments, the Associated Press reported.

Her sentencing is set for May 13, per local news station WKRN.

Before the jury's deliberation on Friday morning, Vaught said she was prepared for whatever outcome may happen.

"Knowing what I know now — even if the jury finds me guilty, even if Judge Smith decides that prison time is the appropriate sentencing for this and it's the maximum amount of time — I have zero regrets about telling the truth," she told The Tennessean.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Over four years ago, Vaught withdrew a vial from an electronic medication cabinet, administered the drug to Murphey, and somehow overlooked signs of a deadly mistake.

Murphey, who was admitted to the hospital for a brain bleed and was being treated in the ICU, was supposed to get Versed, a sedative intended to calm her before being scanned in a large, MRI-like machine. However, Vaught accidentally grabbed vecuronium, a powerful paralyzer, which stopped the patient's breathing and left her brain-dead before the error was discovered.

RELATED VIDEO: Nurse Working on Frontlines of Coronavirus Pandemic Found Dead in His Car: He Was 'a Loving Man'

Vaught admitted her mistake at a Tennessee Board of Nursing hearing last year, saying she became "complacent" in her job and "distracted" by a trainee while operating the computerized medication cabinet. She did not shirk responsibility for the error, but she said the blame was not hers alone.