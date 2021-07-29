Grateful Dead Cover Band Linked to COVID-19 Outbreak in California

Grateful Shred, a band known for covering Grateful Dead songs, is urging people to get tested and vaccinated after their concert in Northern California resulted in a COVID-19 outbreak

A Los Angeles-based band has been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak after holding a concert in northern California.

On July 17 and 18, the band Grateful Shred — known for covering Grateful Dead songs — held concerts at Felton Music Hall and the Roaring Camp venue in Santa Cruz County, calling it their "most successful Shred tour to date."

However, on Saturday, the band's official Instagram account released a statement notifying fans that members of the band and their crew have tested positive for the coronavirus and they are urging anyone who attended the concert to get tested as well.

"As many of you have already heard, a number of people have tested positive for Covid who attended our California shows this past weekend. Nearly all of the band and crew have also tested positive and are at home recovering with their families," the statement read.

"If you were at any of these events, please get a test and if you're feeling sick, stay home, Apparently the vaccine does not prevent transmission. But fortunately, it does seem to really help with reducing sickness and preventing hospitalization," the band continued.

The band ended their post by urging their followers to get the vaccine and wear a mask when they are inside or in close contact with others, adding, "Please take care and be safe so that we can keep live music going and be together again real soon!"

Attendees of the concert and members of the venue's staff have also tested positive for COVID-19, according to ABC7 Los Angeles.

Felton Music Hall announced the postponement of its upcoming shows on Wednesday, saying they are being "extra cautious" moving forward with the ongoing pandemic.

"During this time away we are going to make sure all employees provide a negative PCR Test and when we come back masks will be required for all staff and patrons for the immediate future," the hall said on Facebook.

Since the outbreak, Santa Cruz County is now investigating the matter.

"We've only recently become aware of this situation so our communicable disease unit is investigating," Santa Cruz County Communications Manager Jason Hoppin told ABC7. "We're in the early stages of that investigation, so we're still trying to understand the scope and source."