North Carolina Mom Saves Daughter's Life After Suffering Cardiac Arrest: 'Scariest Moment of My Life'

"This is my baby and I have to save her," Andrea Joe said of the moment she performed CPR on her 17-year-old daughter Keianna when she collapsed during a cheerleading competition

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 04:08 PM
Keianna Joe and Andrea Joe
Photo: KPRC Click2Houston

A North Carolina mother is credited for saving her teenage daughter's life after she went into cardiac arrest during a cheerleading competition.

Earlier this month, Keianna Joe was warming up for her cheerleading competition when she collapsed and was unresponsive. The 17-year-old was in cardiac arrest with no pulse when her mother Andrea Joe, a certified medical assistant, quickly stepped in to help with CPR.

"I saw her coach came running out of the back door of the other building screaming just frantically, 'Get an ambulance. Get an ambulance. We need the ambulance here now,'" Andrea told Today. "I just took over. I know CPR, I know how to do this. This is my baby and I have to save her."

"I was like, 'Come on, Keianna Come on. We're not doing this. We're not doing this today.'" she said, noting that she performed CPR for nearly 10 minutes. "The vision of her laying there, not moving, not breathing, not responding, was the scariest moment of my life."

The competition staff then brought in a portable defibrillator, which indicated that Keianna needed to be shocked. A single shock with additional CPR helped to get her heart beating again before being taken to the hospital.

Cardiac arrest is the abrupt loss of heart function, resulting from a problem with the heart's electrical system, according to the Mayo Clinic. This disrupts the heart's pumping action and stops blood flow through the body.

A person suffering a cardiac arrest can experience immediate and drastic symptoms like a sudden collapse, no pulse, no breathing, and a loss of consciousness. Warning signs can include chest discomfort, shortness of breath, weakness and a heart palpitations.

It is often fatal if proper steps aren't taken immediately. CPR can improve the chances of survival until emergency medical assistance arrives. More than 356,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital in the United States each year, according to the American Heart Association.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Keianna spent 10 days recovering in the hospital. As doctors worked to determine the cause of her cardiac arrest, medical personnel praised Andrea's quick work.

"Her mom, just without hesitation, shocked her daughter back into a normal rhythm and saved her life," Dr. Zeb Spector — who treated Keianna at Duke Children's Hospital in Durham, North Carolina — told the outlet.

A small defibrillator was ultimately implanted in Keianna's chest before going home and the teen said she's "blessed" and grateful for her mother's life-saving efforts and continuous support.

"It was very hard for me to be in the hospital and away from my family," Keianna said. "But the one person that was always by my side and then I knew that was always there was my mom."

"Driving home from the hospital, I just kept looking at her," Andrea added. "And I made her hold my hand, and I just cried because she's with me. She's here. She's right next to me. And I've got her and it's the best feeling ever."

Related Articles
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Suffered a Cardiac Arrest — Here's How That's Different From a Heart Attack
damar hamlin
Damar Hamlin Surprises His Little Brother on 'The Masked Singer' Just Weeks After Cardiac Arrest
This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Florida Man Who Was Declared Dead Is Found Breathing Minutes Later; Paramedics Suspended
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Damar Hamlin's Recovery After Cardiac Arrest
Jessica and Kim Pegula
Jessica Pegula Says Her Mom, Buffalo Bills Co-Owner Kim Pegula, Suffered Cardiac Arrest in June
High School Basketball Player Dies a Week After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on Court, Cartier Woods
18-Year-Old High School Basketball Player Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Game
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin 'Suffered Cardiac Arrest' Playing Cincinnati Bengals
Damar Hamlin on Good Morning America
Damar Hamlin Aims to 'Eventually' Return to NFL After 'Trauma' of Cardiac Arrest: 'In God's Hands'
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Had to Be Resuscitated a Second Time, Says Uncle
Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Damar Hamlin 'Guaranteed' to Return to the Field, Says NFL Players Union Doctor
Steelers Player Alex Highsmith Talks About Using CPR Celebration Following Damar Hamlin Health Scare
Steelers' Alex Highsmith Apologizes for Mock CPR Celebration a Week After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
first responders who saved Damar Hamlin honored at the NFL Honors
Damar Hamlin Hugs the First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors: 'The Journey Will Continue'
NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party
Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suspected Cardiac Arrest
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Actress Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Priscilla Presley Says Daughter Lisa Marie Is Receiving the 'Best Care' After Hospitalization
Boy, 11, Dies Following Collapsing At Football Practice: 'He Didn't Know It Was Going to Be His Last Day', Elijah
Boy, 12, Dead After Collapsing During No-Contact Football Practice: 'He Was So Happy to Be There'
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
'The Scariest Thing I've Ever Seen': Inside the Bengals' Stadium After Damar Hamlin's Collapse