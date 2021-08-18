North Carolina Child Dies of Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection After Swimming in Freshwater Lake 

A North Carolina child has died after suffering from a rare infection caused by a freshwater amoeba.

USA Today reports that the child — whose name and age are being withheld to protect his family's privacy — died Friday of an "illness caused by an amoeba that is naturally present in freshwater." The child had been swimming in a private pond in central North Carolina in early August, and later became sick with the illness.

Subsequent CDC lab testing identified that the illness was caused by Naegleria fowleri, a one-celled living organism that's common in freshwater areas. While Naegleria fowleri is harmless if swallowed, the amoeba can lead to fatal illness "if forced up the nose, as can occur during jumping into water, diving, water-skiing or other water activities," according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

"Our heart-felt condolences and sympathies are with the family and friends of this child," State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., said in a press release. "Although these infections are very rare, this is an important reminder that this amoeba is present in North Carolina and that there are actions people can take to reduce their risk of infection when swimming in the summer."

Naegleria fowleri amoeba Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

A Naegleria fowleri infection, which is called a primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), can present itself with symptoms like severe headache, fever, nausea and vomiting, which can lead to stiff neck, seizures and coma, or result in death, per NCDHHS.

While the infections are rare — there were 147 recorded individual cases in the U.S. between 1962 and 2019 — risk of infection increases in hotter temperatures. Naegleria fowleri thrives in warmer water, and can grow best at temperatures up to 115°F.

According to the CDC, PAM is nearly always fatal. Only four people in the U.S. have survived infection from the amoeba out of the cases recorded since 1962. Symptoms typically begin between one and nine days after exposure, and people die between one and 18 days after symptoms begin to show.

Florida Department of Health in Orange County spokeswoman Mirna Chamorro previously told PEOPLE that swimmers can avoid the amoeba by staying out of warm freshwater.

"Anyone that enjoys time in a body of water should cover their nose before they go in or use nose clips," Chamorro said. "As long as they don't put their head underwater, they are okay."

To limit risk of infection, the NCDHHS recommended people limit the amount of water going up their nose and avoid activities in freshwater during warm temperatures and low water levels. They also cautioned against stirring up sediment in "shallow, warm freshwater areas."