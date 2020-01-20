Norovirus Symptoms Hit 170 Visitors and Employees at Yosemite National Park

Image zoom Yosemite National Park Getty

The highly contagious norovirus has spread through Yosemite National Park over the last month, sickening around 170 visitors and employees, officials at the park say.

There have been two confirmed cases of the gastrointestinal illness so far, and around 170 other people have reported experiencing norovirus symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhea. The “overwhelming majority” of those reported cases are consistent with norovirus, officials said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Norovirus spreads quickly and easily from touching an infected person or surface, and Yosemite staff is doing “extensive” cleanup at the park’s hotels (including the famed Ahwahnee Hotel), restaurants and bathrooms.

“It’s highly contagious, so if an infected person touches a banister and someone else touches it, they can get it,” park spokesperson Scott Gediman told the Chronicle. “It’s very difficult to find out exactly where it started.”

People typically develop norovirus symptoms within 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and experience 1 to 3 days of vomiting, diarrhea and nausea. There’s no specific treatment for norovirus, but it’s important to stay hydrated.

Most of the cases were reported during the first week of January, and there has been a “significant decline” in new cases over the last week, according to a news release.

“We’ve had very few the last week or so. We’re hoping that we’re over the hump,” Gediman added to the Associated Press.

Yosemite staff said that they are working with the National Park Service Office of Public Health to investigate the virus’ spread.