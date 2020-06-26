Nordstrom Has Reusable Face Masks for the Entire Family — Starting at Just $5
There are options for both adults and kids
While the Centers for Disease Control maintains its recommendation that all Americans wear some sort of face covering in public, several states are passing legislation requiring people to wear one when entering businesses or taking public transportation as places slowly start to reopen. There’s been such a high demand for the new essential that companies have halted their regular production schedules in order to craft face masks for the masses.
At this point, you can find some iteration of it at your local grocery store or online from one of your favorite brands (like Rothy’s, Levi’s, and Old Navy) and retailers (like Amazon). So it comes as no surprise that you can find a variety of options at Nordstrom — and there are options for the whole family. The department store launched its own reusable face masks back in May, but it also recently started selling ones from other brands, too.
Keep scrolling to learn more about all of Nordstorm’s face mask offerings and bookmark this page as we’ll be continually updating as new ones become available.
Nordstrom Face Masks
Nordstrom’s original pack of six pleated face masks recently got restocked. They’re designed with two layers of fabric to fit snugly against the face, offering full nose-to-chin coverage thanks to the pleating. Each one features a built-in cotton pocket for replaceable filters and two ear loops. They’re available in packs of six for $24, so when one’s in the wash, you’ll always have another available. The department store is also offering a similar four-pack of face masks for kids made from 100 percent cotton with a filter pocket for $18.
Love Changes
If you’re looking for a covering that fits today’s current trends, Love Changes is selling packs of fun tie-dye face masks. They feature a knit cotton lining for breathability and a seam down the center for a more contoured fit. The reusable masks can be washed up to 20 times and come in sets of five, so you’ll always have one on hand when your others are being cleaned. For those whose ears are growing tired of mask loops, the brand is also selling gaiter-style cloth face coverings, which are like infinity neck scarves that can be pulled up over your nose and mouth.
Lost + Wander
Lost + Wander took its chic, feminine aesthetic and turned it into stylish pleated face masks. They’re crafted from a double layer of fabric and come with elastic ear straps and cotton lining designed to hold a filter. Each set costs $30 for a pack of three, and you can choose between two options: one features summery tropical prints and a yellow gingham pattern, while the other comes with earth tones.
Modern America
Modern America is a brand that’s typically known for its stretchy denim — so its face masks are equally as stretchy. The one-size-fits-all style is made from a moisture-wicking fabric and has a breathable mesh lining on the inside. Its elastic lining and ear loops allow it to fit snugly against your face. You can purchase a pack of six white masks for $30, which shakes out to just $5 per mask.
