This Under-$700 Treadmill Is Just as Good as More Expensive Models, According to Amazon Shoppers
When you want to get your heart pumping, a simple jog can do a world of good. If you live near good outdoor running spots, it may be easy enough to hit the track or head to your local park, but running outside still isn't everyone's cup of tea. That's why, for some, a treadmill to use at home is worth the investment. And if you're looking for an affordable option under $700, there are plenty to choose from — but over 12,000 Amazon shoppers swear by NordicTrack's T 6.5S treadmill in particular.
After Peloton recently recalled its Tread and Tread+ treadmills after one death and reports of injuries, previous Peloton owners may be in search of an incline treadmill that's both functional and safe. At just $664, NordicTrack's model is just that — Amazon reviewers say it's "sturdy" and even consider it to be "gym-quality," which is impressive given the low price.
The incline treadmill includes incline control up to 10 percent and speed control up to 10 miles per hour. A control system by the handlebars allows users to change incline and speed mid-run while also keeping track of stats like distance, time, and speed. High-quality speakers and an auxiliary music port allow joggers to workout to their favorite playlist sans headphones, but if it's important to be discreet as housemates are still asleep, that's not a problem, either: Some users say the machine is "as quiet as you can make a treadmill."
Buy It! NordicTrack T 6.5S Treadmill, $663.79; amazon.com
With your purchase, you'll even get a free one-year subscription to iFit, an interactive fitness app with a large library of workouts that's updated often. These videos can be played directly on the touchscreen built into the treadmill's control panel, and most have interactive components: Virtual trainers automatically adjust speed and incline on your machine, according to the workout selected.
The treadmill also has a ledge that can safely hold a tablet, which is great for shoppers who'd like to use the Peloton app for guided workouts. "I've used it for a power walk, a run, and two tread boot camps," wrote one reviewer. "The iPad holder is perfect and a standard iPad doesn't block the 5-inch LCD screen."
Overall, shoppers are impressed by the quality of the NordicTrack T 6.5S and call it "worth every penny." Another person said: "As an avid runner, an athlete, and half marathoner this treadmill is perfect. I haven't even used any of the settings yet but the basic machine itself is wonderful (incline and speed, comfort, etc)." And to the delight of many, assembly is "straightforward," and the treadmill is easy to store since it can be folded up when not in use.
If you want to take your home workout game to the next level, consider the NordicTrack T 6.5S treadmill that's been called an "excellent value" for walkers, joggers, and runners of all levels.
