This Under-$700 Treadmill Is Just as Good as More Expensive Models, According to Amazon Shoppers

When you want to get your heart pumping, a simple jog can do a world of good. If you live near good outdoor running spots, it may be easy enough to hit the track or head to your local park, but running outside still isn't everyone's cup of tea. That's why, for some, a treadmill to use at home is worth the investment. And if you're looking for an affordable option under $700, there are plenty to choose from — but over 12,000 Amazon shoppers swear by NordicTrack's T 6.5S treadmill in particular.