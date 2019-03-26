Norah O’Donnell Is ‘Down an Organ’ but ‘Feeling Much Better’ After an Emergency Appendectomy

Norah O’Donnell is on the mend after a scary trip to the hospital for emergency surgery.

The CBS This Morning co-anchor, 45, was forced to cut her vacation short on Friday to get her appendix removed. She thanked everyone for their well wishes on Monday with a photo from her hospital bed.

“I am feeling much better and hope to return to NYC later this week if I feel well enough to fly,” O’Donnell wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all the kind texts and emails.”

The mom of three said that she’s now “down an organ” after the appendectomy, and listed a few of the “valuable lessons” she learned from the experience.

The first was “Surgery is painful. I will never take a pain free day for granted again,” and the second is to “be grateful for every day that you can move your body.”

O’Donnell’s third point is an important one for people to keep in mind.

“Listen to your body,” she said. “If you are in pain, see a doctor. Don’t wait five days like I did ignoring pain.”

And for her fourth lesson, O’Donnell thanked everyone who cared for her at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

“Our doctors, nurses, and health care professionals are true life savers,” she said. “I would not have gotten the excellent care I received without advice from my sister-surgeon, my parents, Dr. Tara Narula, Dr. Jon LaPook, Dr. Richard Beckerman, and the entire team at MUSC.”

O’Donnell’s post came after spent Friday documenting her pre-surgery moments on her Instagram story.

“Not what we planned for spring break,” she captioned her first post that day, a photo of herself in a hospital gown.

“Operation to remove appendix before it ruptured,” she wrote over another photo, before sharing a video of her getting wheeled into surgery.

On Saturday morning, a day after the surgery, O’Donnell’s husband, D.C. restaurateur Geoff Tracy, posted a smiling photo of his wife and said that she’s “stronger than steel.”

“Laparoscopic appendectomy is amazing,” he tweeted, and added a tongue-in-cheek “#springbreak2019.”