Noah Cyrus Reveals Advice Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Gave Her Before 'Committing' to Recovery for Xanax Addiction

Noah Cyrus, 22, previously opened up about struggles with substance abuse before beginning her recovery in 2020

By
Vanessa Etienne
Published on September 27, 2022 11:33 AM
Billy Ray Cyrus and Noah Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus and Noah Cyrus.

Noah Cyrus is getting candid about the moments before she "committed to recovery" for her substance abuse.

The "Ready To Go" singer, 22, appeared on Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed the advice her dad Billy Ray Cyrus gave her in summer 2020 while she was struggling with a Xanax addiction.

"He had me take my shoes off and put my feet in the grass, and really get connected to home," Cyrus recalled. "He said, 'Noey, just stand still, breathe in the air. Just stand still and get connected back to who you really are — none of the rest of this matters. Like, let's just be here, me and you.' And we had such an amazing moment that I hadn't had in such a long time."

Cyrus said her dad could tell that she was struggling, "but he didn't know how much I really needed to hear that and be reminded of that at that time."

Cyrus has been open about her past struggles with substance abuse and her Xanax addiction. Earlier this year, the star — and younger sister to Miley Cyrus — told Rolling Stone that she's been in recovery for nearly two years after first trying downers at age 18.

"My boyfriend at the time, when I was 18, was the first person that gave me a Xanax, and it became a way for us to bond," she revealed. "I think I wanted to fit in with him. I wanted to be what he wanted and what he thought was cool and what I thought everybody was doing. Once I felt that it was possible to silence things out for a second and numb your pain, it was over."

Cyrus explained that she was "surrounded by people" with easy access to Xanax, as well as a circle of friends who did not discourage her heavy drug use.

Noah Cyrus attends Spotify Hosts "Best New Artist" Party at The Lot Studios on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Noah Cyrus.

The singer recalled days when she'd sleep for hours and wake up at 8 p.m., and said she hit rock bottom after falling asleep mid-conversation while doing press.

"I was completely nodding off and falling asleep, and unable to keep my head up or keep my eyes open, because I was so far gone," she said. "It just kind of becomes this dark pit, bottomless pit."

Cyrus said the "eye-opener" for beginning her recovery journey was also the death of her grandmother in August 2020, admitting that since getting help she's been in a better place.

"I'm not trying to be, like, any spokesperson for recovery or anything like that. I, myself, am just going through it and figuring it out," she said. "I wake up in the mornings, and I'm able to look in a mirror and go on about my day without hating myself. I'm able to comfort myself and nurture myself."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

