Noah Centineo will star opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the forthcoming movie from DC Comics

Noah Centineo Shows Off His Physical Transformation as He Trains for Upcoming Film Black Adam

Noah Centineo is showing off his impressive superhero physique!

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old actor's personal trainer, Kirk Meyers, shared a carousel of videos and pictures of Centineo as he trains to star in the forthcoming DC Comics film, Black Adam.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Seen putting in the work with an array of machines, Centineo also pumps iron using a selection of weights in the clips.

"SUPER PROUD of LEGEND @ncentineo for making moves and SMASHING SUPERHERO TRAINING," Meyers wrote alongside the post, also tagging DOGPOUND gym in the caption.

Earlier in the week, Centineo shared some of the same photos from Meyer's latest Instagram post on his account as well.

"Thirst trap by @kirkmyersfitness," the actor wrote alongside his own post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the comment section, an array of Centineo's fans left positive remarks, as well as his To All the Boys franchise costar, Lana Condor.

"Noah. You look amazing," the actress wrote alongside three fire emojis.

RELATED VIDEO: Noah Centineo Recalls a 'Dark Time' Before He Got Sober: There Wasn't 'Much I Wouldn't Do'

Last month, during an interview with the Australian radio show, Smallzy's Surgery, Centineo detailed that he has bulked up for the role in an effort to keep up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who he is set to star opposite in the film.

Centineo detailed, however, that this is not the first time that he has packed on the pounds for a part.

"Last time I gained, I was eating 6,500 calories a day," Centineo recalled, per E! News. "This time will not be as bad."