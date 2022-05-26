No Radioactivity Found at N.J. High School After 94 People Developed Brain Tumors, Study Shows

An environmental study of Colonia High School in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, found “no evidence of any cancer causing hazards that warrant further investigation,” according to officials

An environmental study of Colonia High School in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey — that took place after 94 former students and staff developed brain tumors — found no evidence of "cancer causing hazards."

On Thursday, Woodbridge Township Mayor John McCormac announced the findings of an environmental study, which was conducted during April on the school grounds, in a press release.

Engineering and consulting company T&M Associates as well as Cabrera Services, Inc., a radiological and environmental remediation company, conducted the study with gamma radiation scanning devices.

"Today we are very happy to announce that our extensive testing for both radon and radiation in the interior and exterior of the school building produced no evidence of any cancer causing hazards that warrant further investigation," McCormac said.

"This is terrific news for the current students of Colonia High School," he continued. "And their parents who worried about their safety along with current staff members and it is great news for all former students who attended and staff who worked at Colonia High School since its opening back in 1968."

McCormac added, "We sympathize with anyone who has experienced brain tumors and brain cancers, especially those who lost loved ones to this terrible disease, but there is no cause-and-effect relationship between those illnesses and the building or grounds at Colonia High School."

The Environmental Protection Agency and Center for Disease Control reviewed the results of the study and agree with the conclusion, according to the press release.

On Thursday, the Woodbridge Township School District also shared an open letter detailing the study's findings.

In the letter, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette reiterated that the study found no evidence of high radiation levels on the school's campus.

"In conclusion, the results of the radiological investigation at the high school and grounds are within the normal variation of background radiation levels in New Jersey and are therefore not indicative of concern over radiological exposure to individuals at the site," he said.

"In addition, DEP's further review does not indicate sources of environmental exposures of concern to public health," he continued. "Accordingly, no further testing or remediation is required or recommended at this time."

After discovering 94 former students and staff from Colonia High School — which was built in 1967 — had been diagnosed with rare brain tumors, Dr. Joseph Massimino, superintendent of Woodbridge Township School District, said officials were awaiting details on next steps from environmental agencies.

McCormac contacted the state Department of Health, Department of Environmental Protection and the Federal Agency for Toxic Substance and Disease Registry, the Mayor's Office of Communications for the Township of Woodbridge confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

"We have requested that the agencies move quickly to conduct any necessary research and verification of data so we can efficiently coordinate and facilitate any actions that will assist in the evaluation of the information and implementation of any environmental impact studies," McCormac and Massimino said in a joint statement about health concerns potentially connected to Colonia High School.