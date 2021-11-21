"Had an accident last night and there are two large pieces of glass embedded in the palm of my hand," Adrian Young wrote alongside a graphic image of his injury on Instagram on Sunday

No Doubt Drummer Adrian Young to Undergo Surgery to Remove Broken Glass from His Hand: 'Good Times'

Drummer Adrian Young, founding member of No Doubt, attends the 7th Annual Adopt the Arts Benefit Gala at The Wiltern on March 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Adrian Young will undergo surgery on Sunday after an accident left him with two large pieces of glass lodged into his left hand.

The No Doubt drummer, 52, shared the news on Instagram, alongside a graphic photo of the gnarly gash.

"Hi, well had an accident last night and there are two large pieces of glass embedded in the palm of my hand," Young wrote. "Gonna have surgery to remove today👍good times😬."

Dirty Heads drummer Matt Ochoa commented, "A drummers nightmare 😬Sending positive vibes 🙏🏼."

According to a TMZ report, Young was prepping dinner on Saturday when he tripped with a glass in his hand, causing it to shatter.

Sources told the outlet he remains optimistic about the procedure and his future in drumming.

