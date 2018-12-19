Nina Dobrev is ab-tastic!

The actress, 29, revealed how she was able to get visible abs for the first time in her life, telling Women’s Health magazine the tips and tricks she used to obtain her toned midsection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Recalling how she felt “skinny fat” while doing hot yoga years ago, Dobrev said changing her workout methods and the way she approached a healthy diet helped her achieve her body goals.

“I’m getting older and more conscious of what I eat and how I eat it and what I do,” she explained. “Doing something different [each day] has been the most fun, and I’ve seen the most benefit because you shock your system.”

Nina Dobrev Noel Vasquez/Getty

The star explained she enjoys a “workout cocktail” which is a combination of yoga, running, weight training, boxing and group classes.

“I need to sweat every single day somehow, even if it’s just in the steam room,” Dobrev shared.

“Some days are better than others, I’ll be honest with you. Some days, [beloved dog] Maverick gets a shorter walk than she probably deserves, if I’m running late or don’t have it together or press the snooze button 18 times too many,” she added.

RELATED: Nina Dobrev Is ‘Absolutely’ Comfortable Going Makeup-Free on Social Media: ‘You Are What Makes You Beautiful’

As for her meals, Dobrev consumes more calories than she used to as she tries to eat every two hours to keep her metabolism on par.

“I feel healthier. You’re happier when your body is full, your brain functions better, and you’re a nicer person,” she said. “I would get hangry, I think, because I was so busy running around that I wasn’t the best version of myself.”

RELATED: Sterling K. Brown, Kaley Cuoco, Gigi Hadid and More Stars with Ridiculous Abs

Nina Dobrev Nina Dobrev/Instagram

Though she dreams of being a mother one day, Dobrev said her No. 1 priority is to work on herself.

“I can and will definitely have both [career and family]. I’m still working on me. When I do have a family, I can focus my full energy on that, but I’m not ready for it yet,” she said.

Dobrev added, “In 10 years, hopefully, I will be—for my mom’s sake. My mom wanted me to have a baby 10 years ago. She gets me baby clothes for Christmas every year. She’s like, ‘Hint, hint, nudge, nudge!’ “