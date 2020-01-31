Nikki Glaser Apologizes to Taylor Swift for Body Shaming Comments Included in Miss Americana

Nikki Glaser; Taylor Swift

Nikki Glaser is sending a public apology to Taylor Swift after body shaming comments that the comedian made five years earlier were included in the new documentary about Swift, Miss Americana.

Glaser, 35, said that she is actually a huge fan of Swift and was “horrified” when she heard her voice in the trailer for Miss Americana.

“Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year,” Glaser wrote on Instagram on Friday. “It’s insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I’m obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music.”

In the trailer, Glaser is heard criticizing Swift’s body and her choice of friends.

“The sound bite was from an interview I did 5 years ago and I say in SUCH a s—ty tone, ‘she’s too skinny; it bothers me… all of her model friends, and it’s just like, c’mon!’ ”

Glaser said her quotes are really a reflection on her own struggle with an eating disorder.

“This quote should be used as an example of ‘projection’ in PSYCH101 textbooks,” she said. “If you’re familiar with my ‘work’ at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably ‘feeling fat’ that day and was jealous.”

In the documentary, Swift, 30, also discusses having an eating disorder in the past. The singer said that when she’d see “a picture of me where I looked like my tummy was too big, or … someone said that I looked pregnant … and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit, just stop eating.”

And the lack of food affected her ability to perform at her concerts.

“I thought that I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of the show, or in the middle of it,” Swift says in the documentary. “Now, I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel [weak].”

Glaser said that she’s had people make similar comments about her weight.

“Also, I’ve had people say the same s— about me being too skinny before and know how terrible it feels to hear that when you’re struggling,” she said.

Glaser said she wanted to put her apology out there, even though, she added, only a few fans have noticed that it’s her voice in the trailer.

“I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me,” she said. “I only got a couple death threats from die-hard Swift fans, which as one myself, I totally get. So while I’ll consider going to “die in a hole you motherf—ing asshole”, I just hope this somehow gets to her so she knows I’m sorry for any pain I caused her and that I’d love to be her friend someday (when I start modeling) and tell her how much her music has influenced my life and comedy.”

Swift said last week that she has since reconciled “the fact that I’m a size 6 instead of a size double-zero.”

She added, though, that she’s “not as articulate as I should be about this topic because there are so many people who could talk about it in a better way. But all I know is my own experience.”

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.