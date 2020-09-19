Niecy Nash Breaks Her Foot in 3 Places Weeks After Surprise Wedding to Singer Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash’s wedded bliss has been interrupted with a foot injury.

The actress, 50, shared a video on Instagram Saturday, showing her foot in a cast with the caption: “B R O K E N 😢 😢😢 I cried like a baby #PrayForMe 🙏🏽 a sista can’t fly with one wing 🥴.” She also shared a teary-eyed selfie along with the video.

In the video, the Claws star can be heard saying, “Here's my broken foot. Broken in not one, not two, but three places.”

Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones inquired about how she got injured and Nash responded in the comments section, writing, "I fell & twisted it," along with an eye-roll emoji.

Three weeks prior, Nash married singer Jessica Betts in a surprise wedding that she labeled a "going into myself" rather than a "coming out."

"[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul," Nash, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker in March, told PEOPLE. "She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."

"I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life," she added of her decision to marry Betts, which came as a shock to fans. "I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."

Image zoom Robert Ector for REP Publishing

"I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love," she shared. "And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”

The pair tied the knot in front of 24 of their closest friends and family at their home in Ventura County, California, on Aug. 29. Two days later, they announced the nuptials on their respective Instagram accounts.

"Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍 @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins🌈 📸 @robertector," Nash captioned a photo of herself and Betts walking hand-in-hand down the aisle. (Carol Denise is Nash's given name.)