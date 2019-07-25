Niecy Nash Apologizes to Her Body After Trying on Bathing Suits and ‘Pointing Out Every Flaw’

Image zoom Niecy Nash Niecy Nash/ Instagram

Like so many other celebrities, Niecy Nash has a body shamer that she wants to shut down. But in this case, the critic is much closer to home — it’s herself.

The Claws star, 49, said that she tried on a swimsuit and immediately started to dissect and insult every part of her body.

“I bought a new swimsuit and tried it on, then proceeded to drag myself 😩 — pointing out every ‘flaw,’ every bump, lump, scar, ripple and stretch mark,” she wrote on Instagram.

But Nash quickly caught herself, and decided to change the narrative and “apologize” to herself. The mom of three said she thought about what her friends Kellee Stewart and Danielle Brooks would say about her body critics, and “remembered that my body will hear everything my mind thinks about it.”

“I changed my conversation with myself,” she said. “These hips caught two husbands (and a few boo’s) 😏, my thighs touch but I gained weight having good food with great people 👅. I see my c-section scar peeking out (thank you @thekatvond for putting a tattoo over it) but it’s a reminder that I brought three beautiful children into the world 👶🏽. I allowed my stretch marks to whisper ‘you are a grown-ass women who has survived a few thangs and STRETCHED in ways you never thought you could.’ ”

To celebrate her body, Nash posted seven photos of herself in the bathing suit and said she’s working on her body image.

“Loving your body can be a rollercoaster ride ESPECIALLY WITHOUT A FILTER! but…with all that said I purpose to be kinder to myself today then I was yesterday,” she said. “Tomorrow I’ma try to keep [that] going … I’m my own #wcw.”