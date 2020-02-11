Nicki Minaj Says She ‘Committed’ to Losing Weight and Is 20 Lbs. from Her ‘Goal’

Nicki Minaj has a weight loss goal in mind, and after pushing it off, she’s finally “committed.”

The “Yikes” rapper, 37, said on her Queen Radio show that she’s making progress and enjoying herself after she “unlocked the lock” that was holding her back from all parts of her life.

Minaj said that 2019 was “one of her favorite years so far,” now that she’s “channeled all of my power and now I have control of it,” she said. “I control how it manifests in my life.”

One part of that is finally sticking with a weight loss plan.

“For example, I was trying to do this diet and I kept putting it off,” she said. “I didn’t think I could have the discipline in what I ate. Once my mind was committed to it, my body committed to it.”

Minaj said that she’s doing well, but she’s “still 20 lbs. away from my goal weight.”

During the episode, available on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Minaj also talked to her “Nice to Meet Ya” collaborator Meghan Trainor, and the two discussed the need to be nicer to their bodies.

“I’ve been talking about that this year too, about being kind to yourself, and allowing yourself to be human, while at the same time, being motivated and powerful, but also treating yourself as if you love yourself too,” Minaj told Trainor. “And being easy on yourself. Like, nothing and no one is perfect.”

Minaj asked Trainor if she recently lost weight, after telling her that she looked slimmer.

“I think I just learned how to dress myself better, honestly,” Trainor said. “I’ve been like, changing stylists and working with different people and being like, let me highlight my awesome curves, let me highlight my tiny waist, and that has changed the game and made me so much more comfortable. But it’s a daily thing I gotta work on.”

The artists agreed that they both need to stop critiquing their bodies.

“Someone said, would you ever talk like this to your best friend, when you’re being mean to yourself, and I’m like, ‘Whoa, no, I would never do that.’ and that put it in a great perspective for me,” Trainor said.

“That’s what I had to do!” Minaj said. “One time I was thinking like, you know, what if one of my best friends said the things that I say to myself. The people who love you don’t talk to you like that, do treat you like that, don’t say things like that to make you feel pain, but we do that to ourselves. Women, we do that to ourselves all the time over our bodies.”

And Minaj capped off their body convo with a compliment to Trainor, telling her, “You have a really nice butt.”