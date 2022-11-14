Nick Jonas Shares the 4 Early Signs That Led to His Diabetes Diagnosis

On World Diabetes Day, Jonas shared symptoms that led to his childhood diagnosis of Type 1 Diabetes: weight loss, excessive thirst, frequent urination and irritability

By
Published on November 14, 2022 03:31 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Nick Jonas attends the 11th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity boxing night at The Beverly Hilton on May 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Nick Jonas is sharing more about his diabetes journey.

For World Diabetes Day on Monday, the "Only Human" singer, 30, posted a video on Instagram about how he learned that he had Type 1 diabetes.

As Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" played in the background, Jonas offered in the video four key indicators that led to his diagnosis at 13: weight loss, excessive thirst, frequent urination and irritability.

"These can be recognized as common signs of Type 1 diabetes. I'm sharing my signs so that others can #SeeTheSigns. Join me and share yours #SeeTheSigns #T1D #WorldDiabetesDay @beyondtype1" he wrote.

Jonas was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, which means his body creates very little or no insulin, requiring medication.

Last year, the star spoke to PEOPLE about how one of his older brothers first recognized that he was drinking an "insatiable" amount of sugary soda and that he had lost weight.

"I had this kind of wrench thrown into things when I was diagnosed and it took a while to figure out how to count carbs to properly dose for insulin and what things would affect me in different ways," Jonas said.

Managing diabetes has been an ongoing learning experience for Jonas, who says he now has a "fairly good grip on it" after 17 years. But he admitted last year that he wishes he had someone to look up to when he was diagnosed at such a young age and now wants to be that role model for someone else: "That's my focus."

​​Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When I was first diagnosed, I was sitting in the hospital and was scared to death, honestly, while I was learning about how to manage this new thing I was dealing with," Jonas recalled. "It would have been amazing to have someone to look at at that time to say, oh, this is a person living with it and they're following their dreams. They're doing what they want to do with their lives and not letting it slow them down."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas <a href="https://people.com/tag/nick-jonas/" data-inlink="true">Nick Jonas</a>
Karwai Tang/WireImage

The musician said it is his mission to help others "stay encouraged" as they navigate the disease. He finds support in his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and family — including Jonas Brothers bandmates and siblings, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

"I think that mental and emotional health aspect of it is really important," he says. "I certainly speak to my therapist ... and luckily, I've got a really good support system around me and a great set of doctors," he adds.

Related Articles
nick jonas
Nick Jonas on Managing His Diabetes: 'The Mental and Emotional Health Aspect Is Really Important'
Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee Running NYC Marathon to Prove She ‘Can Do Anything’ with Type 1 Diabetes
'Teen Mom' 's Mackenzie McKee Running NYC Marathon to Prove She 'Can Do Anything' with Type 1 Diabetes
Andy Taylor during Duran Duran in Concert at Webster Hall in New York City on August 27, 2003 - Backstage at Webster Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)
Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Reveals Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Diagnosis: 'There Is No Cure'
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
Doctor Criticizes Trend of Using Diabetes Drugs for Weight Loss: 'People Who Need These Drugs Can't Get Them'
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arrive for dinner at Catch Steak house in West Hollywood, CA
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Sizzle in Summertime Attire During Fashionable Date Night
Kelly Osbourne attends Dior Men's Spring 2023 collection show
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis in Third Trimester
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 24: Bernie Williams sits with his Mother Rufina Williams during the ceremony to retire his number in Monument Park before the game against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on May 24, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Bernie Williams Says His Mother's Health Issues Inspired Him to Help Fight Liver Disease
Hope Sittler
When a Child Sexually Abuses a Sibling: a Mother's Story
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Nick Jonas attends the 11th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity boxing night at The Beverly Hilton on May 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Nick Jonas Talks New Jonas Brothers Music, His 30th Birthday and Villa One Tequila Gardens
Eric Idle attends JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration Live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Idle Survived a Private Battle with Pancreatic Cancer: 'I Had Been a Dead Man Walking'
Spotify's Best New Artist Party featuring Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Khalid, Alessia Cara and Julia Michaels held at Skylight Clarkson
Lewis Capaldi Reveals He Has Tourette's Syndrome: 'It's a New Thing — I'm Learning'
Nick Jonas Praises His 'Jewel of July' Wife Priyanka Chopra on Her 40th Birthday
Nick Jonas Calls Wife Priyanka Chopra the 'Jewel of July' on Her 40th Birthday: 'I Love You'
Jonas Brothers Rollout
Nick Jonas Says Priyanka Chopra Has Been His 'Rock' in New Parenthood: 'Grateful to Have a Teammate'
priyanka chopra nick jonas have baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTr_YnvMkp/. photo by Divya Akhouri
Nick Jonas on How 'Amazing' Daughter Malti Is Doing After Spending More Than 100 Days in NICU
Louis Vuitton – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
Sophie Turner Wishes 'My Love' Joe Jonas a Happy 33rd Birthday with Sweet Photo
Jennie Garth for Voltaren
Jennie Garth Was 'Shocked' by Osteoarthritis Diagnosis, Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have It