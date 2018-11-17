Priyanka & Nick
Nick Jonas Opens Up About Living with Diabetes as Fiancée Priyanka Chopra Shares Supportive Comment

Maria Pasquini
November 17, 2018 01:45 PM

Nick Jonas has been living with type 1 diabetes for over a decade.

Reflecting on his health journey, the 26-year-old singer shared a side-by-side shot on Instagram of himself just a few weeks after being diagnosed in 2005, when he was just 13, juxtaposed with a shot of him looking happy and healthy as an adult.

“13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic,” he wrote on Friday.

Newslions Media/MEGA

“On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check,” he continued. “I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way.”

Jonas also shared an encouraging message to his fans, as well as those who have been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. “Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all,” he said.

RELATED: Nick Jonas Admits He Instagram Stalks Fiancée Priyanka Chopra: ‘You Are So Beautiful’

In a sweet show of support, his fiancée Priyanka Chopra, whom he proposed to in July, commented on the image with a heartwarming message.

“Everything about you is special. With or without diabetes,” she wrote, adding a kiss emoji.

Nick Jonas/Instagram

Jonas co-founded the nonprofit organization Beyond Type 1 in 2015 to help provide education about type 1 diabetes and empower those living with the autoimmune disease to manage their health effectively.

Throughout their relationship, Jonas and Chopra have never been shy about showing affection for one another on social media.

After the former Quantico actress, 36, posted a series of stunning photos in her bridal-like Georges Chakras ensemble at her bachelorette bash earlier this month, Jonas admitted he still gets mesmerized by his love’s beauty — and Instagram stalks her!

Instagram account @commentsbycelebs spotted the pop star’s reaction to Chopra’s post which read, “I am fully insta stalking you…. you are so beautiful.”

Chopra has also commented on some of her fiancé’s Instagram posts with an adorable message.

Who is cuter? Lol,” the actress wrote on a selfie Jonas took with a koala while visiting Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.

