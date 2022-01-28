Nick Carter's Trainer Calls Him 'Superman in Hiding' as Singer Shows Off 10-Lb Weight Loss

"He is a rock star father, a world class artist, and every day hits that gym with an intention," Carter's trainer, Anthony Crouchelli, exclusively tells PEOPLE

Nick Carter is taking his new healthy lifestyle seriously!

The Backstreet Boys crooner showed off his impressive 10-lb weight loss in a before-and-after post on Instagram on Thursday, crediting his trainer, Anthony Crouchelli, as well as the workout program Liteboxer for his progress in the gym.

"The past few months have been such a journey back to healthy habits to get in shape for tour," Carter, who turns 42 on Friday, wrote. "Thanks @liteboxer & @anthonycrouchelli for making it fun to workout. I'm 10lbs down and on the way. The journey continues 🥊."

Nick Carter Credit: Nick Carter/Instagram (2)

The first picture in the House of Carters alum's post shows the singer looking fit while smiling at the camera in a grey crew neck workout shirt and black athletic shorts, appearing leaner than in his "before" shot, in which he's also smiling while donning a black Liteboxer tee and black shorts.

"Lets keep it up champ! Proud of you !!!" Carter's trainer commented, while tons of fans applauded the former Dancing with the Stars competitor for his work in the gym so far.

Crouchelli, who has been working with the singer since December, exclusively tells PEOPLE all about Carter's training routine, calling him a "light to work with" and "one of the hardest working people I have had the pleasure of training."

Crouchelli, who is the director of talent at Liteboxer, the fully interactive at-home boxing workout that Carter's been doing, tells PEOPLE, "Nick is a huge fan of the boxing and grappling world," adding that he "loves the sport, and really is able to connect to the ins, and outs of the training style."

In addition to boxing and strength training, Crouchelli also says that Carter practices singing while doing cardio to help prepare for when he's moving around on stage while belting out tunes.

"We chatted about recently getting into the groove of preparing for tour, and I have some programs coming in the pipeline that connect lyrics to shadowboxing, and jump rope circuits," he says, adding that Carter "loves to cook," so his nutrition habits have been on point during his training regimen.

"​​Nick could be Superman in hiding! He is a rock star father, a world class artist, and every day hits that gym with an intention. Nick leads truly by example of how to balance a family, a career, and still hold himself accountable to being better than yesterday," Crouchelli says.

The Backstreet Boys Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty

The father of three is seemingly concentrating on getting himself into shape for the Backstreet Boys' upcoming May to September tour dates, which were rescheduled from 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In September last year, the group announced that they would also be canceling their Las Vegas holiday show residency, as well as delaying the release of their highly anticipated Christmas album because of the pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: Backstreet Boys Tease Possible Tour with *NSYNC: Fans Would 'Lose Their Mind'

"With the current state of the world still limiting our travel and causing small things in these processes to take much longer, we have decided to wait until 2022 to release our Christmas album and subsequently will be canceling our limited Las Vegas run of Christmas shows," their statement on Instagram read in part.