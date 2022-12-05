Nick Cannon Says He's 'on the Mend' After Being Hospitalized for Pneumonia

The 42-year-old television host said on Instagram Monday that he is "physically okay," but "spiritually broken" as he marks the one-year anniversary since the death of his son Zen, who died at 5 months from a rare form of brain cancer on Dec. 5, 2021

By
Published on December 5, 2022 02:11 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClsCD5mLH88/ hed: Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia After Playing Madison Square Garden: 'I’m Not Superman'
Photo: nick cannon/instagram

Nick Cannon is "on the mend" after a bout with pneumonia that sent him to the hospital over the weekend.

The Masked Singer host, 42, was hospitalized one day after his tour stopped in New York City at Madison Square Garden for a sold-out show.

"It's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle. Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I'm all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior," he said.

The star has previously spoken about his health problems, which include being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus.

In 2012, he was hospitalized for "mild kidney failure" and a month later, he suffered a pulmonary embolism.

The Wild N' Out host shared on Instagram Monday that while he is physically doing better, "spiritually" he is "broken," as he marks the one-year anniversary since the death of his son Zen, who died at 5 months from a rare form of brain cancer on Dec. 5, 2021.

"Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn't sleep at all," Cannon wrote. "I can't believe it's been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily."

The father of 11 continued, "I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart. I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could've felt more of that love while he was here on Earth."

The star shared Zen with model Alyssa Scott, who is pregnant with their second child and due this month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cannon concluded his post, writing that his spiritual leaders have told him that he is "in the midst of one of the most challenging seasons" of his life.

"I know a few days ago I wrote a post from my hospital bed saying I will be okay and I just needed rest so don't waste your prayers on me but I can definitely use those prayers right now… 💔Continue to Peacefully Rest My Son, Zen Scott Cannon. We Love you Eternally ❤️‍🩹🙏🏾"

Related Articles
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott
Who Is Alyssa Scott? All About the Model Expecting a Baby With Nick Cannon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); Nick Cannon Alyssa Scott and baby Zen Cannon on 12/5/21
Nick Cannon Says He Will 'Never Get Over' Losing Son Zen on 'Painful' Anniversary of His Death
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClsCD5mLH88/ hed: Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia After Playing Madison Square Garden: 'I’m Not Superman'
Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia After Playing Madison Square Garden: 'I'm Not Superman'
nick cannon, alyssa scott
Nick Cannon Recalls 'Beautiful' Final Day at the Beach with Son Zen: 'I See It as a Blessing'
NIck Cannon rollout
Nick Cannon Opens Up About Losing His 5-Month-Old Son Zen to Cancer: 'My Heart Is Shattered'
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 11 Kids (and Counting!): Everything to Know
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Radio personality Abby De La Rosa attends the REVOLT and AT&T Summit on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Abby De La Rosa Says It Would Be a 'Dream' to Have Her Babies Bond with Nick Cannon's Other Kids
nick cannon, alyssa scott
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Looks Back at Her Baby Bump as She Awaits Second Child with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop held at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Has 'No Idea' If More on the Way, Steps Out for the First Time After Birth of 11th Baby
Brittany Bell Rise Cannon
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's Son Rise Messiah Poses in Sweet Newborn Photoshoot
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are 'Thankful' as They Celebrate Son Legendary Love's First Thanksgiving
Nick cannon daughter onyx ice Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClUa0l2roUf/. Nick Cannon/Instagram
Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo
Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon Maternity shoot. Credit: Nicole Arruda
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Mark Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy with Sweet Maternity Photos
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa Addresses 'Confusion' Over Her and Nick Cannon's Newborn Daughter's Name
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Poses With Bump in Lacy Black Nightgown
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Holds Her Baby Bump as She Poses in Lacy Black Nightgown — See the Photo!
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Baby as Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth to Their Third Child: 'A Beautiful Day'