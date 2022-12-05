Nick Cannon Says He's 'on the Mend' After Being Hospitalized for Pneumonia

Nick Cannon is "on the mend" after a bout with pneumonia that sent him to the hospital over the weekend.

The Masked Singer host, 42, was hospitalized one day after his tour stopped in New York City at Madison Square Garden for a sold-out show.

"It's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle. Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I'm all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior," he said.

The star has previously spoken about his health problems, which include being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus.

In 2012, he was hospitalized for "mild kidney failure" and a month later, he suffered a pulmonary embolism.

The Wild N' Out host shared on Instagram Monday that while he is physically doing better, "spiritually" he is "broken," as he marks the one-year anniversary since the death of his son Zen, who died at 5 months from a rare form of brain cancer on Dec. 5, 2021.

"Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn't sleep at all," Cannon wrote. "I can't believe it's been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily."

The father of 11 continued, "I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart. I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could've felt more of that love while he was here on Earth."

The star shared Zen with model Alyssa Scott, who is pregnant with their second child and due this month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cannon concluded his post, writing that his spiritual leaders have told him that he is "in the midst of one of the most challenging seasons" of his life.

"I know a few days ago I wrote a post from my hospital bed saying I will be okay and I just needed rest so don't waste your prayers on me but I can definitely use those prayers right now… 💔Continue to Peacefully Rest My Son, Zen Scott Cannon. We Love you Eternally ❤️‍🩹🙏🏾"