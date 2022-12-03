Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia After Playing Madison Square Garden: 'I'm Not Superman'

Nick Cannon said being in the hospital served as a "great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else"

By
Published on December 3, 2022 12:40 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClsCD5mLH88/ hed: Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia After Playing Madison Square Garden: 'I’m Not Superman'
Photo: nick cannon/instagram

Nick Cannon is in the hospital after coming down with pneumonia.

The Masked Singer host, who also lives with lupus, shared images of himself via Instagram in a hospital bed and wearing a beanie, a face mask and a gown.

"Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman… ," he wrote in the caption. "I promised myself I would never be back at this place again…"

However, the father of 11 said he's learned a "great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else."

Staying optimistic, Cannon told his supporters, "Don't trip though, I don't need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever…"

He then let fans in on what's going on, writing, "It's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle."

"Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I'm all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior," he said.

On Thursday, Cannon's Wild 'N Out tour stopped in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

Cannon's hospital stay comes as he prepares to welcome his 12th child sometime next year with Alyssa Scott, their second. The couple lost their son Zen to a brain tumor in December 2021 at 5 months old.

He also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Last month, Cannon said he has "no idea" if he'll have more children.

He caught up with Billboard News' Tetris Kelly at the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event, where he shared that he's "good right now" when it comes to his growing number of kids.

"I don't know, man," Cannon said when asked if fans can expect more babies. "I have no idea. I think I'm good right now!"

