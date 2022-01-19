The daytime host said that he's "never liked to be completely naked" during sex out of "insecurity"

Nick Cannon Admits He's Insecure About His 'Skinny' Body 'When It Comes to Being Intimate'

Nick Cannon is sharing an intimate insecurity.

The actor, 41, hosted a "Man Panel" on Wednesday's episode of his self-titled daytime talk show, Nick Cannon, and he and four friends discussed their "insecurities in the bedroom."

Alongside Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Dr. Ish Major, Chris Distefano and Rip Michaels, Cannon admitted that he hides his body in the bedroom.

"I've got to tell you, I definitely have an insecurity when it comes to being intimate," the father of seven said. "I've been skinny my whole life, so therefore I've never liked to be completely naked. It's usually like, I hide under the covers. As much as I boast about being in shape."

After Distefano asked if he "ever Winnie the Pooh's it" — meaning wearing a shirt with no bottoms, Cannon said that he's "got to have some type of clothes, some type of socks."

"So that's my insecurity," he said, before asking the group for theirs.

Majors then adds that "for me and for a lot of guys, it's a lot about trying to make her feel good by having an orgasm."

"It's that pressure," he said.

Sorrentino agreed, adding that, "There is a certain amount of pressure that comes with performance, almost every single time."

And Michaels said that he's with Cannon in feeling insecure about his body.

"I am completely clothed up in a Snuggie," Michaels said. "I hate my body, so I am with you Nick. I totally am insecure about that. Like I want lights off, I want covers, I want blankets, I want a ski mask. I am totally not that confident, sexy, Rick Ross fat guy."

Cannon, who lost his 5-month-old son Zen in December, points out that, even though he and Michaels may feel critical about their bodies and Majors and Sorrentino worry about their partner's pleasure, that's not what's most important.

"But women don't think about that, I'm pretty sure, because that's when we're our most vulnerable, when we're making love, when we're tapping in to our sensuality," Cannon said. "That's when we are our most open."

Majors agreed, and pointed out that vulnerability is essential in the bedroom.