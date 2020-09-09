Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The NFL Season Kicks Off This Week! Here’s Where to Buy Face Masks to Rep Your Favorite Team

The 2020 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday! And in the spirit of repping your favorite team, there’s a new item you should add to your fan gear this year: a face mask. The protective coverings will continue to be essential throughout the season, meaning you should have at least one that’s decorated with your team’s colors or logo. Luckily, there are plenty of NFL face masks available online: Fans can score tons of football face coverings from Amazon, Etsy, and Redbubble for as little as $10.

If you order ASAP, most options from Amazon should arrive at your door just in time for the first football Sunday (September 13). Any Prime member can save a few bucks on these NFL team logo face masks simply by signing in to their account. They’re made from a breathable, waterproof material and feature adjustable ear loops and a metal nose piece that offer a more secure fit. Plus, the interior lining has a pocket for an optional filter. Amazon shoppers can also grab this two-pack of reusable cotton NFL masks on sale.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Sionoly Adjustable Washable Face Mask Football, $11.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Reusable Football Face Cover 2-Pack 3D Print Football Face Mask, $19.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Etsy

Buy It! ZoiesDesignByChandra New NFL Fabric Face Masks, $10.40 (orig. $13); etsy.com

Whether you’re making a game-day snack run or you’re one of the lucky fans who gets to attend a game in the stadium, you can stay safe and spirited. Scroll down to add a face mask with your favorite NFL team to your cart before kickoff!

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! G-III Sports Football Team Logo Classic Logo Bandanas Face Mask, $14.98; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Football Team Face Mask, $21.88; amazon.com

Image zoom Redbubble

Buy It! NFL Dallas Football Mask, $12.49; redbubble.com

Image zoom Etsy

Buy It! Gray, Navy, & Green Vertical Power Stripe Mask, $12.49; redbubble.com

Image zoom Etsy

Buy It! Poshpeche Washable Reusable Cotton Face Mask, from $9.55; etsy.com