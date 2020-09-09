The NFL Season Kicks Off This Week! Here’s Where to Buy Face Masks to Rep Your Favorite Team
Options start at just $10
The 2020 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday! And in the spirit of repping your favorite team, there’s a new item you should add to your fan gear this year: a face mask. The protective coverings will continue to be essential throughout the season, meaning you should have at least one that’s decorated with your team’s colors or logo. Luckily, there are plenty of NFL face masks available online: Fans can score tons of football face coverings from Amazon, Etsy, and Redbubble for as little as $10.
If you order ASAP, most options from Amazon should arrive at your door just in time for the first football Sunday (September 13). Any Prime member can save a few bucks on these NFL team logo face masks simply by signing in to their account. They’re made from a breathable, waterproof material and feature adjustable ear loops and a metal nose piece that offer a more secure fit. Plus, the interior lining has a pocket for an optional filter. Amazon shoppers can also grab this two-pack of reusable cotton NFL masks on sale.
Buy It! Sionoly Adjustable Washable Face Mask Football, $11.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Reusable Football Face Cover 2-Pack 3D Print Football Face Mask, $19.99; amazon.com
Those wanting a more unique team mask can find thousands of options from Redbubble, like this one that resembles the Seahawks uniforms. (FYI: If you’re stocking up, you can get any four face masks for $40 at Redbubble right now.) And if you’re looking for protective gear for your little sports fanatic, this Etsy seller hand-crafts team-themed masks for adults and kids.
Buy It! ZoiesDesignByChandra New NFL Fabric Face Masks, $10.40 (orig. $13); etsy.com
Whether you’re making a game-day snack run or you’re one of the lucky fans who gets to attend a game in the stadium, you can stay safe and spirited. Scroll down to add a face mask with your favorite NFL team to your cart before kickoff!
Buy It! G-III Sports Football Team Logo Classic Logo Bandanas Face Mask, $14.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Football Team Face Mask, $21.88; amazon.com
Buy It! NFL Dallas Football Mask, $12.49; redbubble.com
Buy It! Gray, Navy, & Green Vertical Power Stripe Mask, $12.49; redbubble.com
Buy It! Poshpeche Washable Reusable Cotton Face Mask, from $9.55; etsy.com
