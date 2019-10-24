12 Newscasters Who Refused to Let Body Shamers Get Them Down

After fellow newscaster Demetria Obilor spoke out about dealing with body shaming, Ours decided to share her own experience as a meteorologist at WJAC News in Western Pennsylvania. Ours uploaded a rude comment one reader left on the channel’s Facebook page, saying that Ours needed “fashion consulting.”

The meteorologist politely responded that her dress was “perfectly fine,” but that she would happily accept a new dress from the viewer, and would even send one their way as well. But the viewer continued to shame her, replying: “I would need to know what size it was, and then I’d send one a size bigger.”

Ours responded, “You’re body shaming a pregnant woman when we should be lifting each other up. I hope you have a better day.”

In her Facebook post about the exchange, Ours said that she experiences body shaming like this every day, and wants it to change.

“I’m pregnant and I’m so excited! Yes, my body is going to be changing drastically and I will be growing so the negative comments about how I dress and look are unnecessary and will not be tolerated — it’s bullying!” she wrote. “We as women should be supporting each other not putting each other down.”