News Anchor Julie Chin Opens Up About Suffering Stroke on Live TV: 'God Got Me On That One'

Oklahoma news anchor Julie Chin is opening up about her on-air "stroke".

On Wednesday, Chin spoke to the TODAY show about the event, which happened Saturday while she was anchoring a piece on NASA's recently postponed mission to the moon for KJRH in Tulsa.

Speaking to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Chin said that she initially thought she couldn't read the news teleprompter because of a problem with her contact lens not being "in my eye right."

Yet she soon realized it was actually something else.

"I wrote that little section, I knew what I was trying to say like the back of my hand, but it just obviously wouldn't come out of my mouth," Chin said Wednesday.

Thankfully, the news anchor's colleagues immediately recognized that Chin needed medical assistance and she was rapidly taken for medical care, she wrote in a Facebook post one day after the event.

Chin is now home from the hospital and told Guthrie and Kotb that the "initial test results came back great," but that doctors are still trying to determine why she experienced the episode.

"The doctors right now, they think maybe it was the beginnings of a stroke," Chin said. "They think maybe my body corrected itself, midway, so I didn't have a full stroke."

Julie Chin/Facebook

Chin, who is in her 40s, told the TODAY hosts that she now hopes her story highlights the need for people to know the warning signs of a stroke and, more crucially, how to act when they arrive.

"TV news, like, there's nothing you can't handle," Chin added tongue-in-cheek about her medical emergency happening on live TV. "Well, I guess God got me on that one."