News Anchor Jovita Moore to Undergo Surgery After Doctors Discover 2 Brain Tumors

“I was really concerned about why all of a sudden I was forgetful, disoriented and just not feeling myself,” the anchor said of her decision to go see a doctor

Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore is asking fans for prayers ahead of her surgery on Friday to address two tumors found on her brain.

Moore – who has worked at Channel 2 Action News for two decades – went to the doctor on Monday after complaining to her fellow anchor Justin Farmer about a headache, the news station revealed.

"I was really concerned about why all of a sudden I was forgetful, disoriented and just not feeling myself. Feeling like I was in a fog and really wanting to get out of that fog," Moore told the outlet in an interview.

Jovita Moore Credit: Jovita Moore/instagram

The news anchor then recalled almost passing out at a grocery store after work, leading her to go to the hospital where a brain scan showed she had two small masses.

"It's significant. It's gonna be a lot. Two little tumors kind of near each other and they got to go," Jovita said. "We had to start then having a conversation about what that was and what that meant."

Her neurosurgeon Dr. Edjah Nduom told Channel 2 that he's still unclear about a plan of action, but will know more during her surgery Friday. He also expressed that her "upbeat, optimistic" attitude and her support system puts Moore in "a good place to recover."

Jovita Moore Credit: Jovita Moore/instagram

The Emmy winning news anchor is expected to be in recovery from surgery for 8 to 10 weeks.

"I didn't want to just disappear from air for a couple of months and I wanted people to know what was going on," Moore said. "Also, I want to feel that energy, that outpouring and that support as well. I know they're gonna bring it."

The news anchor teared up as she said, "I know we have great viewers. I know that the prayer warriors are gonna be at work."