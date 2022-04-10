N.Y.C. Mayor Eric Adams Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels All Planned Meetings: 'Working Remotely'

"He is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week," Eric Adams' press secretary Fabian Levy said in a statement on Sunday

N.Y.C. Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19, his press secretary Fabian Levy announced in a statement.

On Sunday, Levy provided an update on Adams' health status via the City of New York Twitter account.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This morning, Mayor Adams woke up with a raspy voice and out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has now come back positive," the statement explained. "At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week."

"He is also going to immediately begin taking the anti-viral medications offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these medications to take them as well," the statement continued.

Eric Adams Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

In addition to being in isolation after contracting the coronavirus, the statement said, Adams, 61, "will continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely."

Earlier this year, moments after the iconic midnight ball drop in Times Square, Adams was sworn in as New York City's Mayor, making him the 110th person to hold the position in the nation's most populated city.

"I am deeply humbled to officially take the oath of office at this iconic occasion, and to participate in the transfer of leadership that is a cornerstone of our democracy," he said in a statement prior to the ceremony.

During the official event, Adams — the second Black mayor in New York City's history — was surrounded by his family and held up a photograph of his mother, Dorothy, who died last spring.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"New York City, I am so proud to be your 110th mayor," he said in a tweet. "This is our moment, and in the next four years, we're going to change this city forever and rise together."

In his first week as a mayor, Adams hit the streets of the Big Apple on a bike, cycling around the metropolitan area using the bike-sharing service Citi Bike as he made his way to various media stops.