New York Man Hid Coronavirus Symptoms to Visit Wife in Hospital Maternity Ward

Image zoom Alamy

A New York man with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hid his symptoms from hospital staff so that he would be allowed to visit his wife in the maternity ward.

According to several reports, the man admitted to concealing his symptoms after his wife began to show signs of the virus shortly after giving birth. It is unclear whether either of the parents, or the newborn baby, have tested positive for the virus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The incident occurred last week at the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, which is part of the University of Rochester Medicine and Rochester Regional Health group.

On Monday, UR Medicine announced they would now be implementing stricter measures on hospital visitors. Hospital staff will be screening all visitors allowed into Strong, Highland and three other affiliated hospitals with maternity services for symptoms, including taking their temperatures.

“In keeping with guidelines issued by the Monroe County Department of Public Health, UR Medicine hospitals have implemented a zero-visitation policy to further our efforts to protect patients and staff from the spread of COVID-19,” UR Medicine shared on their website, followed by a list of the limited exceptions, which includes one guardian for pediatric patients and one support person for obstetric patients.

RELATED: New York-Presbyterian Hospitals Ban Partners in Delivery Room Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

They are also enforcing that all staff, patients and visitors wear medical masks while in public spaces in their facilities, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

UR Medicine first began banning most visitors from their hospitals two weeks ago, as several hospitals across New York do the same to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to highly vulnerable patients and their medical staff.

Some have been more extreme than others. Last week, New York-Presbyterian hospitals announced that they completely banned pregnant women from having partners in the delivery room.

Image zoom Getty

“At this time, no visitors including birthing partners and support persons are permitted for obstetric patients,” the hospital said in a statement on March 23.

“We understand that this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe that this is a necessary step to promote the safety of our new mothers and children.”

Both medical groups and their hospitals reassured patients that staff would work with each family to “stay in touch via FaceTime, Skype, phone, and email.”

RELATE: Ohio Clinics Ordered to Stop ‘Non-Essential’ Abortions During Coronavirus Outbreak

Earlier this month, the New York State Department of Health released a statement advising all hospitals to suspend visitation effective immediately, with exceptions for family members or legal representatives of patients in immediate end-of-life situations.

The department said that any visitors meeting these expectations should be screened for COVID-19 symptoms — cough, shortness of breath, or fever.

As of Tuesday afternoon, March 31, there are 75,795 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of New York, and 1,550 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.