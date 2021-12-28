COVID-19 Hospitalizations Among Children Surge in New York

Health officials are urging parents to get children over the age of 5 vaccinated for COVID-19

New York is experiencing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and COVID-related hospitalizations among children.

On Friday, the New York State Department of Health revealed hospital admissions for children under 17 years old has quadrupled since Dec. 5

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last week, the Department recorded that no children between ages 5 and 11 who were hospitalized were fully vaccinated. During the same week, only one fourth of hospitalized children between ages 12 and 17 were fully vaccinated.

A health advisory has now been issued to healthcare workers warning of the alarming increase in hospital admissions.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The risks of COVID-19 for children are real," Dr. Mary T. Bassett, acting State Health Commissioner, said in a release. "We are alerting New Yorkers to this recent striking increase in pediatric COVID-19 admissions so that pediatricians, parents and guardians can take urgent action to protect our youngest New Yorkers."

"We must use all available safe and effective infection control, prevention and mitigation strategies," Bassett continued. "Protect your children who are five years and older by getting them fully vaccinated and protect children under five by making sure all of those around them have protection through vaccination, boosters, mask-wearing, avoiding crowds and testing."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children ages 12 to 15 back in May. The vaccine received the same approval for children ages 5 to 11 six months later in November.

Parents can take their kids to get vaccinated at pediatrician's offices, children's hospitals, pharmacies and schools. Children over the age of 16 are also now eligible for booster shots.

vaccines Credit: Getty

The spike in pediatric hospitalizations comes as the Omicron variant continues to spread nationwide.

Last week, the CDC said that 73.2 percent of coronavirus cases reported between Dec. 12 to 18 were omicron. Another 26.6 percent of cases were the delta variant.

Health officials have been scrambling to learn more about the new variant since it was first spotted in South Africa. The strain is the most contagious yet, has more mutations than any before it and seems to evade the previously-effective two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

According to the CDC, data from South Africa and the U.K. shows that two doses of the mRNA vaccine are approximately 35 percent effective against the omicron variant. A booster shot elevates effectiveness to 75 percent.