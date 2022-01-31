The subvariant of the original omicron COVID-19 strain is considered more contagious, but doesn’t appear to cause more severe disease

New Omicron Variant BA.2 Now in the U.S. But Unlikely to Be a Major Concern, Experts Say

A new subvariant of omicron is now spreading in the U.S., but appears unlikely to cause significant problems, health experts say.

The subvariant, named BA.2, is a new mutation of the highly contagious omicron COVID-19 variant. It was first identified in early December and has reached about 57 countries, including the U.S., as of the last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Early details about BA.2 led to some concern — it seems to be more contagious than the original omicron variant, which has already spread rapidly through the country. But between the number of Americans who are vaccinated and boosted, along with the millions who contracted cases of omicron since it first reached the U.S. at the end of November, it should keep BA.2 from causing a significant number of new infections.

"If you had omicron infection, you should have protection against subsequent infection from this new variant," former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb said on CBS' Face The Nation Sunday. "That's why I don't think this is going to create a huge wave of infection."

"Right now, it represents probably about 5% of infections in the U.S., and we have so much omicron immunity that's probably going to be a backstop against this really taking off," he added.

The subvariant, which hit places like Denmark and the United Kingdom before the U.S., also does not appear to cause more severe illness, based on data from those countries.

What may happen, though, Gottlieb said, is that BA.2 may just extend the wave of omicron cases. But that will still come to an end soon.

"What's likely to happen is as we were coming down — and coming down quite sharply in parts of the Northeast, Florida, the mid-Atlantic — you might see as this new strain starts to pick up, you might see that we start to slow down in that decline, but the decline will happen nonetheless," he said.

Cases have dropped significantly in the U.S. in the last two weeks, according to data compiled by The New York Times. After a record-setting 1,433,977 new infections on Jan. 10 as omicron slammed much of the country, cases have dropped as quickly as they came, and the daily average is now around 520,000, a 35% decline over the last 14 days.

Hospitalizations, though, remain high, particularly in areas with lower vaccination rates. As of Jan. 30, 135,689 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The number of deaths, too, are up, and an average of more than 2,500 people are dying a day from the virus.