New Jersey Woman, Who Was a Lung Transplant Recipient, Dies After Rare Breakthrough COVID Case

"Even though Joan was fully vaccinated, her medical history of pulmonary illness and transplant meant she remained especially vulnerable to COVID, and she fell ill," said Gov. Phil Murphy

A New Jersey woman who was fully vaccinated against COVID died last month after a rare breakthrough case.

Joan Barrows, who received a lung transplant in 2010, died last month at age 62, according to NorthJersey.com.

Barrows, who had gotten both doses of the Moderna vaccine, was infected after coming into contact with an unvaccinated person, and soon became seriously ill, the outlet reported. She went on to die in the same New York hospital where she received her transplant over a decade earlier.

"Even though Joan was fully vaccinated, her medical history of pulmonary illness and transplant meant she remained especially vulnerable to COVID, and she fell ill," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said at a recent press conference. "She is among the rare breakthrough cases."

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they have received reports of 4,115 people who have been hospitalized or have died from COVID-19 after breakthrough cases - a small fraction of the over 151 million people who have been fully vaccinated.

Among the 750 fatalities, 19% of those deaths were reported as being asymptomatic or not related to COVID-19. Additionally, over a quarter of patients hospitalized with breakthrough infections were found to be asymptomatic or their hospitalizations were not related to the virus. (As of May 1, the CDC only focuses on breakthrough cases that led to hospitalization or death.)

The CDC notes that while "COVID-19 vaccines are effective and a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control," there are "no vaccines" that are 100% effective in all individuals.

"Vaccine breakthrough cases occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated people," they wrote, noting that a breakthrough case applies to positive infections detected two or more weeks after individuals received all the recommended vaccine doses.

There is also evidence that if vaccinated people do get sick, they will likely experience less severe symptoms and have a lower risk of death.

Since her death, Joan's friends and families have emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated.

"When I hear somebody doesn't want to get vaccinated, my head comes off," her best friend Karen McGuirl told NorthJersey.com

"She could have been alive today," she added, as her brother Jim Russo remarked that she "was so determined to survive."

During his press conference earlier this month, Gov. Murphy also shared that Joan's family wishes "for everyone to remain vigilant and to not mistake vaccination for complacency."

"[They] asked me to remind everybody through Joan's example the vulnerability that some residents retain even through vaccination because of their longstanding medical conditions," he said. "Those are wise words indeed."

Earlier in the speech, Murphy also encouraged all New Jersey residents to get vaccinated. "The time to wait is over," he said.