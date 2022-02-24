New Jeopardy! Champ Was Going Through Breast Cancer Treatments While Auditioning for the Show
Christine Whelchel has come a long way in just a year.
The Spring Hill, Tennessee resident is the newest Jeopardy! champion and won $34,000 in her first game, which aired Wednesday night. But she has even more to celebrate. As Whelchel told host Ken Jennings, she's now "cancer-free" after undergoing treatment for breast cancer while she auditioned for the show.
"I was diagnosed in March of 2021, and one of the first things I did a couple of weeks after being diagnosed was take the Jeopardy! test," Whelchel, a piano teacher and church organist, said. "And I ended up getting my audition the night before my surgery in May."
Now on the show a year since her diagnosis, Jennings said, "well, evidently the audition went well! You're here. And I hope the surgery [went well], too."
And Whelchel filled him in that she's in the clear.
"Everything else went well and I'm cancer-free as of right now," she said.
RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schneider on Her Record-Breaking 'Jeopardy!' Winning Streak
After her interview, Whelchel went on to rack up money and entered Final Jeopardy with the lead, $2,000 ahead of two-day champ Henry Rozycki. The two of them, along with the third-place contestant, all answered correctly in Final Jeopardy and Whelchel and Rozycki ended up tied with $34,000, sending them to a single tiebreaker clue.
It was there that Whelchel managed to ring in first, with the correct response of "What is poppy?" to win the game.
The show celebrated Whelchel with a tweet on Wednesday night.
"Cancer-free and now on Jeopardy! Congratulations, Christine. 😊"
Whelchel will be back to defend her Jeopardy! title on Thursday night.