Christine Whelchel, who won her first game on Wednesday’s show, told host Ken Jennings that she’s now “cancer-free”

New Jeopardy! Champ Was Going Through Breast Cancer Treatments While Auditioning for the Show

Christine Whelchel has come a long way in just a year.

The Spring Hill, Tennessee resident is the newest Jeopardy! champion and won $34,000 in her first game, which aired Wednesday night. But she has even more to celebrate. As Whelchel told host Ken Jennings, she's now "cancer-free" after undergoing treatment for breast cancer while she auditioned for the show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was diagnosed in March of 2021, and one of the first things I did a couple of weeks after being diagnosed was take the Jeopardy! test," Whelchel, a piano teacher and church organist, said. "And I ended up getting my audition the night before my surgery in May."

Now on the show a year since her diagnosis, Jennings said, "well, evidently the audition went well! You're here. And I hope the surgery [went well], too."

And Whelchel filled him in that she's in the clear.

"Everything else went well and I'm cancer-free as of right now," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schneider on Her Record-Breaking 'Jeopardy!' Winning Streak

After her interview, Whelchel went on to rack up money and entered Final Jeopardy with the lead, $2,000 ahead of two-day champ Henry Rozycki. The two of them, along with the third-place contestant, all answered correctly in Final Jeopardy and Whelchel and Rozycki ended up tied with $34,000, sending them to a single tiebreaker clue.

It was there that Whelchel managed to ring in first, with the correct response of "What is poppy?" to win the game.

The show celebrated Whelchel with a tweet on Wednesday night.

"Cancer-free and now on Jeopardy! Congratulations, Christine. 😊"