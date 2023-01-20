Gonorrhea Strain that Resists Many Antibiotics Identified in the U.S.

Public health officials have identified a novel variant of the sexually transmitted disease; the first of its kind in the country

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 20, 2023 05:31 PM
gonorrhea
Photo: getty

Public health officials are expressing concern over two cases of gonorrhea found to resist a variety of antibiotics; the first time a strain of this nature has been identified in the United States.

The strain, discovered in Massachusetts, showed resistance or reduced response to five classes of antibiotics. Both cases (unrelated to each other) were eventually cured with ceftriaxone, the antibiotic currently recommended to treat gonorrhea.

"The discovery of this strain of gonorrhea is a serious public health concern which DPH, the CDC, and other health departments have been vigilant about detecting in the U.S.," said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said in a news release.

"We urge all sexually active people to be regularly tested for sexually transmitted infections and to consider reducing the number of their sexual partners and increasing their use of condoms when having sex. Clinicians are advised to review the clinical alert and assist with our expanded surveillance efforts."

Although new to the U.S., the novel strain has been seen in Asia-Pacific countries as well as the United Kingdom, according to the Massachusetts Dept. of Public Health.

Gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted disease, is one of the most commonly diagnosed infections in the U.S. Those infected often do not have any symptoms, making regular screening an important part of diagnosis. Left untreated, it.can result in pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility, blindness in newborns, and other health problems.

According to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 696,764 cases of gonorrhea were reported in the U.S. in 2021.

