New Documentary Says Influencers Create 'Cycle of Ignorance and Also Misinformation' About Plastic Surgery

Experts and medical professionals are taking a deep dive into social media's impact on cosmetic surgery in a new documentary.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of #FillerNation, presented by NBC News' Stay Tuned, experts explore the growing popularity of plastic surgery procedures like lip fillers and Brazilian butt lifts, thanks to beauty influencers on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

#FillerNation analyzes the world of beauty influencers and how social media "has increased pressure to augment and enhance." It discusses the dangers that come from getting information from influencers, who are "often perpetuating a false sense of security to their followers."

"To assume that influencers can demystify plastic surgery and empower their followers to make informed choices? That assumes that the influencers have the knowledge base in order to do that," Kat Tenbarge, NBC News tech and culture reporter, said. "But what I found through my reporting, is that in most cases, influencers don't. By leaving it up to the influencers, you're perpetuating a cycle of ignorance and also misinformation."

She explains that influencers are not talking about the risks of these procedures or if they're FDA-approved, noting that many influencers might not even know themselves.

The clip features an interview with Dr. Dendy Engelman, board-certified dermatologic surgeon, who speaks about cosmetic surgeries becoming more popular due to the recent transparency from beauty influencers.

"Ten years ago it was very uncommon for people to broadcast the aesthetic procedures that they were doing," she explains. "And now the iPhone is kind of like the third person in the room where they're like, 'Can you take a picture of this?' and they're doing a little selfie video while I've got a needle going in their face."

"I don't mind influencers that talk about their personal experience and what it was like. Influencers certainly have a role and they can be a great source of education," Engelman added in the documentary. "What I don't love is when it's like, 'Let me be the expert.' Take everything with a grain of salt and consider the source of who's providing you the information."

#FillerNation launches Friday, Dec. 2 on Stay Tuned's YouTube channel and Peacock, and also streams Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW.