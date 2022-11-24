NeNe Leakes' Son Leaves Hospital 2 Months After Suffering a Stroke: 'Home Just in Time for the Holidays'

“Two months later, Brentt is walking out. Hallelujah,” the proud mom wrote on her Instagram Story

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 24, 2022 01:29 PM
Brentt Leakes and NeNe Leakes attend The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

NeNe Leakes is feeling extra grateful this Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, she shared a series of Instagram photos and videos of her son, Brentt Leakes, 23, walking out of the hospital, two months after suffering heart failure and a stroke.

In the first video, she documents Brentt rounding the corner of the hospital as staff cheer around him. "Yay! You're walking out," she said.

As he made his way to the reception desk, one of the nurses gave him a hug and said, "We love you, Brentt!"

NeNe continued capturing his departure, telling her son, "I'm so happy for you!" and also writing "To God be the Glory" on another Story.

As the family made their way through the hospital breezeway, NeNe sent her well wishes to staff as they told Brentt, "Congratulations!"

"Two months later, Brentt is walking out. Hallelujah," the proud mom exclaimed.

NeNe Leakes Instagram

Along with the sweet support for her son, NeNe gave a shout out to his medical staff. "Nurses are the best❤️," she wrote alongside a picture of him posing with a nurse.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum rounded out her posts with a message of gratitude, writing "Home just in time for the holidays."

On Oct. 10, NeNe thanked her Instagram followers for their support as she confirmed via her Instagram Story that her 23-year-old was hospitalized with congestive heart failure and a stroke.

Noting that the episode happened "two weeks ago," NeNe said, "He's only 23, so he's really young for something like that to happen to him."

Addressing that news of his health crisis was initially revealed by TMZ, she continued, "This is not the way I wanted it to come out. We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place. So, here I am because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that's not correct."

NeNe explained that Brentt has been "struggling with speaking" but has "shown some improvement, and we're really happy and blessed for that."

The Glee alum said that because of his age and condition, doctors confirmed her son had not taken any drugs and did not have HIV, COVID or some other form of infection. She also responded to her followers who've asked in her DMs if Brentt's weight could be the problem, assuring them the doctors ruled that out too.

"So, they have run a number of tests on him to see what could have possibly made this happen to him," she explained. "And we are still trying to figure out. Because if we knew the cause, obviously they could treat the cause. It was very scary."

She noted that doctors have even considered it could be a genetic condition, as she recalled being treated for blood clots in her lungs in 2013.

NeNe also explained that Brentt has gone through a lot in light of the recent one-year anniversary of his father Gregg Leakes, who died at age 66 due to colon cancer.

"One of the things I do know, Brentt was very stressed out in the month of September because that was the one-year anniversary for the passing of his dad," she said. "He was very close to his dad and he's been super stressed out over it. And I don't even know if that has anything to do with it at all."

