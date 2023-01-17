NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt, 23, Shows Off 100-Lb. Weight Loss After Suffering Stroke: 'Focus on You'

Brentt Leakes’ weight loss journey comes after he was hospitalized in September after suffering heart failure and a stroke

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023 04:52 PM
Brentt Leakes and NeNe Leakes attend The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening on May 28, 2021 in Duluth, Georgia.
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

NeNe Leakes' son Brentt is focusing on his health after suffering heart failure and a stroke.

The 23-year-old son of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a series of photos on Instagram showing off his new look after losing 100 lbs.

"Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown," Brentt captioned the post, which also featured a before-and-after snap of his weight loss.

Back in November, NeNe shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram after her son was discharged from the hospital after he suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke.

"Yay! You're walking out," the proud mom exclaimed. "Two months later, Brentt is walking out. Hallelujah."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CncgwDXp0mz/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=9ff316a2-f4ca-47e6-89dd-b54374a66e6c <a href="https://people.com/tag/nene-leakes/" data-inlink="true">NeNe Leakes</a>' Son Brentt Shows Off 100-lb Weight Loss After Stroke
Brentt Leakes/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Oct. 10, NeNe thanked her Instagram followers for their support during her son's recovery. "He's only 23, so he's really young for something like that to happen to him," she said.

NeNe explained at the time that Brentt has been "struggling with speaking" but has "shown some improvement, and we're really happy and blessed for that."

The Glee alum said that because of his age and condition, doctors confirmed her son had not taken any drugs and did not have HIV, COVID or some other form of infection. She also responded to her followers who've asked in her DMs if Brentt's weight could be the problem, assuring them the doctors ruled that out too.

"So, they have run a number of tests on him to see what could have possibly made this happen to him," she explained. "And we are still trying to figure out. Because if we knew the cause, obviously they could treat the cause. It was very scary."

Related Articles
Brentt Leakes and NeNe Leakes attend The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening
NeNe Leakes' Son Leaves Hospital 2 Months After Suffering a Stroke: 'Home Just in Time for the Holidays'
Brentt Leakes and NeNe Leakes attend The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening on May 28, 2021 in Duluth, Georgia.
NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt, 23, Recovering After Hospitalization for Heart Failure, Stroke
Beyond the Scale rollout
Leukemia Survivor Celebrates Her 170-Lb. Weight Loss by Indoor Skydiving: 'I Never Want to Stop'
Jason Kaplan Talks 90 lb Weight Loss Journey
Radio Show Producer Loses Over 90 Lbs. After Ditching His 'Out of Control' Eating Habits
Tammy Stops Breathing in 1000-lb Sister Teaser
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Hospitalized After She 'Quit Breathing': 'She's Gonna End Up Dead'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)
Emily Ratajkowski Says She's 'Happy' Since Gaining Weight After 'Really Scary' Weight Loss
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock (13651468a) Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO's "Girls", in New York. Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom "Cheers" and the hit film "Look Who's Talking," has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed Obit Kirstie Alley, New York, United States - 05 Jan 2015
Kirstie Alley Regretted Appearing in a Bikini on 'Oprah' in 2006: 'I Made Some Errors in My Life' 
https://www.instagram.com/p/Clq-P2AAMPQ/?hl=en. Shay Mooney/Instagram
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Has 'Never Felt More Alive' After Weight Loss: 'I Wanted to Change My Life'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker's Health Journey Over the Years, in His Own Words
Sinbad's Family Says He's 'Fighting for Every Inch' as He Learns to Walk Again 2 Years After Stroke
Sinbad's Family Says He's 'Fighting for Every Inch' as He Learns to Walk Again 2 Years After Stroke
Kevin Smith
Kevin Smith Conquers Hill He 'Never Ran Up' as a Kid After Losing About 100 Lbs.
Tom Arnold Talks Weight Loss Journey
Tom Arnold Reveals How He Lost 75 Lbs. After Suffering Mini Stroke: 'I Made Exercise a Ritual'
lexi reed
Lexi Reed Is Able to Walk After Months in the Hospital for Calciphylaxis: 'Hardest Year of My Life'
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne on Husband Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Diagnosis: 'Suddenly, Your Life Just Stops'
Lexi Reed Shares Health Update
Lexi Reed Details Surgery for 'Painful' Wounds After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'Still Fighting'
Nene and Gregg Leakes
NeNe Leakes Honors Late Husband Gregg on the First Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You So Much'