NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt, 23, Shows Off 100-Lb. Weight Loss After Suffering Stroke: 'Focus on You'

NeNe Leakes' son Brentt is focusing on his health after suffering heart failure and a stroke.

The 23-year-old son of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a series of photos on Instagram showing off his new look after losing 100 lbs.

"Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown," Brentt captioned the post, which also featured a before-and-after snap of his weight loss.

Back in November, NeNe shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram after her son was discharged from the hospital after he suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke.

"Yay! You're walking out," the proud mom exclaimed. "Two months later, Brentt is walking out. Hallelujah."

Brentt Leakes/instagram

On Oct. 10, NeNe thanked her Instagram followers for their support during her son's recovery. "He's only 23, so he's really young for something like that to happen to him," she said.

NeNe explained at the time that Brentt has been "struggling with speaking" but has "shown some improvement, and we're really happy and blessed for that."

The Glee alum said that because of his age and condition, doctors confirmed her son had not taken any drugs and did not have HIV, COVID or some other form of infection. She also responded to her followers who've asked in her DMs if Brentt's weight could be the problem, assuring them the doctors ruled that out too.

"So, they have run a number of tests on him to see what could have possibly made this happen to him," she explained. "And we are still trying to figure out. Because if we knew the cause, obviously they could treat the cause. It was very scary."