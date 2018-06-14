NeNe Leakes Thanks Friends — and Rival Kim Zolciak — for Support After Announcing Husband's Cancer

NeNe Leakes is feeling emotional following the avalanche of support she received from followers, friends and family — even her longtime rival Kim Zolciak-Biermann — after announcing that her husband, Gregg, has cancer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 50, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram about the encouragement and advice people have offered.

“We have been so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, support, thoughtfulness and prayers,” Leakes wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Some of you have educated us on cleanses, diets and holistic health care. We wouldn’t know some of these things if it wasn’t for the reach we have been blessed to have. So far, Gregg is doing great! He feels good with the exception of not being able to eat a lot. The cancer was removed!”

NeNe Leakes NeNe Leakes/Instagram

She went on to single out a few people in particular, including Zolciak-Biermann, with whom she’s had an up-and-down relationship. Last season, as both ladies returned to RHOA, their feud turned serious when Zolciak-Biermann said Leakes was “sick and disgusting” and living in a “roach nest,” a term Leakes felt was racist for its cultural implications of impoverished black women living in the projects.

NeNe Leakes NeNe Leakes/Instagram

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Leakes, who did not say what type of cancer Gregg has when she announced the news on Wednesday, added in her Instagram post that it is not prostate cancer. She said that with the cancer now removed, they’re deciding whether to start chemotherapy, and asked her followers for advice.

NeNe Leakes NeNe Leakes/Instagram

Leakes, who first posted about Gregg’s 15-day hospitalization in May, also said that she’s going to continue posting about his treatments on social media.

NeNe and Gregg Leakes Tibrina Hobson/Getty

“We want to be as public about this as possible to help the next person or family that might have to step into these shoes one day,” Leakes wrote. “Gregg wants to encourage all men to get regular physicals and labs! He was that guy that hated to see the doctor! (NO he doesn’t have prostate cancer) but listen, if anybody knows how to fight, it’s me and Gregg! Let’s do this cancer.”