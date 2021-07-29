NeNe Leakes Says Husband Gregg Is Back Home After 6 Week Hospitalization for Cancer Treatment

NeNe Leakes announced in June that Gregg Leakes’ cancer return two years after it was in remission

NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg Leakes is out of the hospital after a 6-week stay for treatment related to the return of his cancer.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 53, updated her followers on her husband's health, tweeting that she missed a guest-hosting gig on The Talk because of Gregg's release.

"I was suppose to be hosting The Talk today," NeNe said, responding to a fan who questioned why she hand't appeared on the program, "But I got good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks."

Just last month, the reality star revealed that her 66-year-old husband's cancer had returned.

Gregg was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer, but was said to be in remission two years ago.

At the time NeNe broke the news of her husband's latest health battle, she said he was in the hospital, recovering from surgery.

"He's been in the hospital for a week, tomorrow," NeNe told The Jasmine Brand during an Instagram Live in June, when asked for an update on Gregg. "I'm sure he'll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery."

NeNe described Gregg as "different" during this "difficult" part of their lives.

"He's super small," she said. "If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different. He's different."

NeNe first went public about Gregg's cancer diagnosis in June 2018.

Fans witnessed the effect Gregg's cancer treatment took on him physically throughout RHOA's 11th season. The diagnosis also affected his marriage with NeNe admitting during a reunion special in April 2019 that she considered a second divorce from Gregg due to his attitude towards her while going through chemotherapy.

"It's very, very hard to be a caretaker," she previously told PEOPLE. "People call and they say, 'How's Gregg doing?' and I want to throw the phone and say, 'How the f— am I doing? I'm going crazy over here, Gregg is wearing me out!' I am not good at this s—! I would rather hire somebody. Gregg doesn't want me to hire somebody, but I'm just not good. I'm not good at fluffing the pillow; I'm good at buying the pillow."

The couple — who wed in 1997, divorced in 2011, only to remarry in June 2013 — were able to patch things up.

Gregg later publicly apologized to NeNe, writing on Instagram, "I'm tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me."

He added, "I pray to God to get it together… she's done NO wrong… this is ALL on me."

As for Gregg's health, NeNe proudly declared in May 2019 that he was cancer-free after completing chemotherapy.