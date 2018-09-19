NeNe Leakes Says Husband Gregg Is Doing 'Really, Really Well' After 5-Hour Cancer Surgery

Gregg Leakes is recovering after undergoing a 5-hour surgery for his cancer treatment, his wife NeNe Leakes said Tuesday.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who went public with his health diagnosis back in June, had the surgery on Monday. The exact procedure — along with which form of cancer he’s been battling — has been kept private for now.

Prior to surgery, NeNe had asked fans on Instagram to keep Gregg in their thoughts.

“My hunni is having what we hope and pray is his last surgery towards a full recovery today!” she wrote. “It will be a long surgery so we are asking you to pray for the surgeon’s hands, pray for Gregg’s comfort please! Prayers, strength, peace and kindness for myself, his children and family during this time! Amen (come on pray warriors🙌🏾).”

She later did an Instagram Live, showing Gregg’s hospital bed being wheeled into his room after surgery, where his family and friends were waiting. “The hard part is over,” NeNe, 51, said. “Now it’s time to heal.”

NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Back at home on Tuesday, she told her followers in another Instagram Live that “Gregg is doing really, really well” though had asked for no visitors on Wednesday so he could “reset and get himself together.”

“His surgery was very long — longer than we expected. He came out of surgery about 7:45 p.m. last night,” NeNe said. “He’s doing really good. He looked amazing when he came out of surgery, actually. He looked really, really good.”

“Today he’s really, really, really, really sore, so he’s not doing much of anything,” she continued, explaining that he was still getting fluids through an IV. “He’s super sore. … Other than that, he’s doing really, really well.”

Gregg, 64, is expected to remain in the hospital “until he can get up and start moving around,” NeNe said. “I’m thinking he will probably be there the week. Hopefully sooner he can come home. … Keep praying for Gregg. He’s going to be home soon.”

In the meantime, NeNe has done everything she can to make sure Gregg feels comfortable in the hospital. She and pal Marlo Hampton made a trip to T.J. Maxx together to get Gregg a pillow, and — as it often happens with trips to those stores — ended up buying “a whole lot of stuff.”

“We showed all the way out,” she joked. “We ended up buying Gregg a rug for his bathroom, towels, hand cloths… We were just trying to make him feel good because Gregg doesn’t want any flowers. So we’re doing balloons and other stuff to decorate his room to make him feel like he can be a little more comfortable.”

Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton and Nene Leakes Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Having Hampton by her side — along with fellow RHOA cast mate Cynthia Bailey — has been helpful for NeNe. “I have to thank Marlo and Cynthia for holding me down yesterday the whole day. And I know Gregg thanked them as well,” she said.

The reality star posted a gallery of photos of them all on Instagram too, writing: “We can’t pick our family but friends are special people! Cynthia and Marlo you showed the definition of a real FRIEND yesterday! From Marlo decorating Gregg’s hospital room to Cynthia helping Gregg sip water from a cup! You both provided love, laughs and comfort all while driving me crazy to having Gregg put us out his room😂 No matter what, I want to say THANK YOU! It feels good to have friends like you around in a time of need. It meant a lot and i will never forget it ❤️”

NeNe and Gregg have been married since 1997 and share two sons: Bryson and Brentt. In 2010, the couple separated, then divorced the following year — only to remarry in June 2013 at a ceremony that was filmed for her spinoff, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.

Tuesday’s Instagram Live was ended with NeNe thanking her “unbelievable” fans for their prayers.

“I need all the prayers I can get,” she said. Gregg and I as a couple, we’ve literally been through everything a couple could possibly go through. The key word is through, because we got through it. I just don’t think there’s anything that Gregg and I haven’t been through. … We’ve experienced it.”

“At a time like this, this is when you really have to think back to the vows you took. Sickness and health… these vows are really showing up right now,” she concluded.