NeNe Leakes Bonds with Husband on Father’s Day After Announcing His Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Love You'

NeNe Leakes and her husband Gregg are spending a quiet Father’s Day at home, just four days after she revealed he is battling cancer.

“This Father’s Day will probably be one of the most memorable ones we’ve ever had together!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 50, wrote alongside a photo of the pair smiling in their kitchen.

”We are usually doing something all fancy but today we chose to just enjoy each other, have some company over and take tons of pics right here in the kitchen😂 no really,” she continued, before sweetly adding, “I love you more today than ever Gregg. Happy Father’s Day hunni❤.“

The couple share sons Bryson and Brentt.

In a separate post of the pair sharing a kiss, she added, “[You’re] gonna be just fine hunni! Happy Father’s Day.”

On Thursday, one day after sharing her husband’s diagnosis, Leakes thanked her friends and followers for all of their encouragement and advice.

“We have been so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, support, thoughtfulness and prayers,” Leakes wrote on Instagram. “Some of you have educated us on cleanses, diets and holistic health care. We wouldn’t know some of these things if it wasn’t for the reach we have been blessed to have. So far, Gregg is doing great! He feels good with the exception of not being able to eat a lot.”

Leakes, who initially did not say what type of cancer Gregg has, shared on Thursday that it is not prostate cancer. She also added that the cancer has now been removed, and they’re deciding whether to start chemotherapy.

No matter what they decide, Leakes will continue to post about his treatments on social media.

“We want to be as public about this as possible to help the next person or family that might have to step into these shoes one day,” Leakes continued. “Gregg wants to encourage all men to get regular physicals and labs! He was that guy that hated to see the doctor! (NO he doesn’t have prostate cancer) but listen, if anybody knows how to fight, it’s me and Gregg! Let’s do this cancer.”