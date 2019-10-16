Neil Patrick Harris Has Surgery on His Hand After a Sea Urchin Accident While on Holiday

Neil Patrick Harris is recovering from an injury he got nearly two months ago while he and his family were on vacation in Europe.

“Had surgery today,” the How I Met Your Mother star revealed on his Instagram on Tuesday.

“I tripped and hand planted onto a sea urchin almost two months ago while climbing rocky cliffs in Croatia,” he explained.

“Most of the tiny spines I dug out myself, but two refused to leave and one got infected,” the 46-year-old actor continued. “Turns out it pierced through a tendon (see ultrasound video). Well, thanks to the surgical talents of Dr. Dan Polatsch and his team, I’m officially urchin free and on the mend.”

Unfortunately, being “on the mend” includes a massive “hand elevating contraption” that Harris has to wear on his injured hand “for the foreseeable future.”

But, the father of two is choosing to stay positive… and might be ordering some sushi while he recovers: “All in all, though, I have to say: uni is still delicious,” he added.

Several of Harris’ famous pals commented their well wishes on the post — and some couldn’t help but make a few puns along the way.

“You should have gone to Urchin Care,” wrote Broadway actress Kate Jennings Grant in the comments.

Actor Breckin Meyer suggested that Harris was just trying to get out of some cooking duties, commenting, “You will do ANYTHING to avoid making those Reese’s rice krispy treats! And I spoke to the Urchin…he has a very different version.” Last month, Harris shared a post of his son ogling over some Reese’s rice krispy treats that his husband David Burtka made, which Meyer could have been referencing.

Burtka also commented on the post, writing, “Nice package!!” ostensibly referring to the “hand elevating contraption.”

This summer, Harris, Burtka, and their 9-year-old twins Gideon and Harper took a European vacation that included stops in France, Italy and Croatia. In August, Harris shared a post from the Croatia portion of the trip taking a daring plunge into the Adriatic Sea.

In the video, Harris addressed the camera, saying, “Okay, it’s Neil. I’m in Croatia, I’m on the top of a boat. And I’m going to dive in, slow-mo style.” As Harris makes the video, Burtka and the kids can be heard in the background shouting, “what up?!”

“Okay, here we go. 3… 2… 1…” the actor said, bracing himself for the leap.

After he resurfaced, the Emmy winner let out a whoop while his family cheered from aboard the boat.

While Harris won’t be jumping off another boat any time soon, he has been cast in Matrix 4 along with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Variety reported Tuesday.