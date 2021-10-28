Fox News' Neil Cavuto Got Death Threats After Suggesting Viewers Get Vaccinated

Neil Cavuto, who is immunocompromised, encouraged viewers to get vaccinated, and received hate mail as a result

Neil Cavuto said he received hate-filled tweets and emails after he urged viewers on Sunday to "stop the suffering," ignore the politics and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cavuto has multiple sclerosis, underwent triple bypass heart surgery in 2016 and is in remission from stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma. He said his doctors told him he would be in a "far more dire situation" without the vaccine. "I'm surviving this because I did" get vaccinated, he said.

"Life is too short to be an ass. Life is way too short to be ignorant of the promise of something that is helping people worldwide. Stop the deaths. Stop the suffering. Please get vaccinated. Please," he said at the time.

During a segment of his show Your World with Neil Cavuto on Tuesday, the anchor was joined by Dion Baia, who read some of the crude messages that Cavuto received after his broadcast, as seen in a video of the segment that was obtained by the New York Daily News.

Neil Cavuto Neil Cavuto | Credit: Fox News

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But, as Cavuto and Baia pointed out within the broadcast, the Fox News anchor also received some positive and supportive messages.

"Listen to Neil Cavuto of Fox News. Get vaccinated, if not for yourself, then to save the life of your fellow worker," one viewer wrote.

In another message, a supporter pointed out how Cavuto has long held a pro-vaccine stance, writing: "Neil Cavuto has been fully vaccinated for months and has been a vocal advocate about the safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccines publicly and repeatedly on air. This is not a new position for him."

RELATED VIDEO: Unvaccinated TikToker Who Died of COVID Spent Last Days Urging Followers to Get the Vaccine

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.