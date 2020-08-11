A recent study found that some face coverings are less effective than others in limiting the transmission of COVID-19

Neck Gaiters, Masks with Valves May Not Be Effective in Preventing the Spread of Coronavirus

Face masks are “the most powerful weapon we have” against the coronavirus, CDC director Robert Redfield said last month, but some face coverings may be more effective than others.

A study published in Science Advances last week revealed the results of testing different types of masks, from the N95 masks most commonly worn by healthcare workers to cloth masks and bandanas.

The researchers found that the N95 masks were most effective, while disposable surgical masks and homemade cotton masks were also found to limit the transmission of droplets.

However, neck gaiters, which have become common among runners and other athletes for their breathability, were found to actually be less effective than not wearing a mask at all.

“These neck gaiters are extremely common in a lot of places because they’re very convenient to wear,” one of the study’s co-authors, Warren S. Warren told The Washington Post. “But the exact reason why they’re so convenient, which is that they don’t restrict air, is the reason why they’re not doing much of a job helping people.”

The neck gaiters tested (made out of a polyester spandex material) dispersed “the largest droplets into a multitude of smaller droplets,” the study said, meaning that they actually increased the droplet count relative to the non-mask wearing control group.

Other mask types that may also be less effective include knitted masks, bandanas and N95 masks with release valves, according to the study.

“Those relief valves are fantastic if what you want to do is protect yourself from the outside world because air doesn’t come in through them,” Warren said. “If what you’re trying to do in this pandemic is protect the outside world from you, it completely defeats the purpose.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also recommended against wearing masks with exhalation valves.

“The purpose of masks is to keep respiratory droplets from reaching others to aid with source control,” an update on the CDC website reads. “Masks with one-way valves or vents allow exhaled air to be expelled out through holes in the material. This can allow exhaled respiratory droplets to reach others and potentially spread the COVID-19 virus.”

Though some are better than others, Warren said that most masks do really help slow the spread of coronavirus.

“You can really see the mask is doing something,” he said. “There’s a lot of controversy and people say, ‘Well, masks don’t do anything.’ Well, the answer is some don’t, but most do.”