N.C. Woman Dies of COVID-19 without Meeting Her Baby, Who Was Born While She Was on a Ventilator

A North Carolina woman has died of COVID-19 without ever meeting her baby, who was born while she was on a ventilator.

Vicky Goodson, who worked in an elementary school cafeteria in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools District, died on Tuesday morning, her family told WSOC-TV.

Goodson, 40, was admitted to the hospital while pregnant on Sept. 7, just days after texting her sister that she couldn't breathe. At the hospital, she ended up unconscious and on a ventilator.

Her daughter, Reign Monet, was delivered on Sept. 11 via emergency C-section. Goodson's younger sister Nicky shared in a GoFundMe campaign that Reign's due date wasn't until mid-October.

While Goodson's family said that she was careful throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she was unvaccinated, and had been planning on receiving the vaccine after she gave birth.

Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control urgently warned pregnant women, who are under increased risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19, to get vaccinated against the virus.

Vaccines are entirely safe for pregnant people, and the risk of COVID-19 outweighs any potential issues, studies show.

Goodson "fought and fought for her daughter, who she never got to meet," her family told WSOC-TV.

"She haven't [sic] even got a chance to hold or meet her babygirl," Nicky wrote on the GoFundMe page, which is raising money for Goodson's medical bills and for Reign. "This is so hard for us to do because if you know/knew VICKY we all know she is very independent and she like to deal with situations on her own."

When Reign was born, Goodson's other sister, Tarisha Leach, called her "a miracle baby."

"The baby is a miracle baby," Leach told WSOC-TV. "A miracle baby. She's beautiful."