NC State Exits College World Series Due to COVID, Says Some Students Who Tested Positive Were Vaccinated

North Carolina State was one game away from advancing to the College World Series finals when the team had to exit due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

On Saturday morning, the team's upcoming final game against Vanderbilt - which would have decided which team advanced to the championship - was declared a no-contest by the NCAA.

"The decision was made based on recommendation of the championship medical team and the Doubleas County Health Department. As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS finals," the organization wrote in a statement."

The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State's student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate," the statement continued. "Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details."

During the team's Friday night game against Vanderbilt, which NC State lost, only 13 out of 27 players were available, according to the Associated Press. ESPN reported that all of the players who took the field were able to do so because they had been vaccinated.

"Several players from the team have been put into COVID-19 protocol and will be unavailable for today's game," NC State Baseball wrote in a statement before the game started on Friday, noting that the game would also be delayed.

In a previous postgame news conference on Monday, NC State coach Elliot Avent said a few players and an assistant coach had "a bug," according to ESPN. The following day, one of their players tested positive.

Ahead of the game on Friday, a teammate who had been in close contact with that player had also tested positive, as had two additional players, the outlet reported. Following the game on Friday the entire team was tested, and "there were additional people not cleared," NCAA official Anthony Holman told ESPN.

NC State said in a statement issued over that there were "a number" of players who had been vaccinated that tested positive.

"While rare, we know that breakthrough infections are possible for individuals who have been vaccinated. Fortunately, those who have been vaccinated and still get COVID are at much less risk for serious illness," wrote Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan.

"This is a heartbreaking situation and I'm gutted for everyone involved and for all those that were captivated by the heart and fight of this team," NC State head coach Elliott Avent wrote in a statement on Saturday. "Although we're all heartbroken, this team will never be forgotten and will live in the hearts of Wolfpack and baseball fans forever."

"The last 24 hours have been extremely difficult for everyone involved and my heart goes out to the student-athletes, coaches and staff of our baseball program," added Corrigan. "This is an excruciating way to have their season come to a conclusion."

A subsequent update from the school attempted to shed some more light on what "has been hard to comprehend and even much more difficult to accept."

"At the end of the day, several of our players tested positive for COVID and we were not allowed to continue playing. While we can't discuss publicly everything that transpired, please know every effort was made to fight for the best interests of our program," the school's athletics director wrote in the statement. "There is no mistaking that COVID-19 reared its ugly head at the absolute worst time."

Additionally, the school shared that they "cannot require vaccines for our students," and that some players had chosen not to get vaccinated.

The College World Series finals start Monday, with defending champions Vanderbilt taking on Mississippi State.